The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 Fonthill kicked off its annual Poppy Campaign at the Branch last Friday. The campaign will run until Remembrance Day, November 11. Left, Mayor Marvin Junkin receives a poppy from veteran Louis Gaudier, while Madame President Branch 613 Tony McKelvie pins a poppy on Jeff Carruthers, Assistant Manager Fonthill Lumber & Trusses, this year’s kickoff corporate sponsor.