It’s in the bag!

St. Ann students did double duty for the Pelham community last Friday as a team of Grade 7 and 8 students picked up and bagged roadside litter along Canboro Road, from Church to Victoria Avenue, as part of the school’s commitment to the Adopt-A-Road Program.

The collected refuse was then picked up by Town staff. Meanwhile, other Grade 7s and 8s, in the Me to We Club, dropped off grocery bags at homes in Fenwick, as part of the We Scare Hunger community food drive. Starting at 9 AM this Friday, students will return to these neighbourhoods to collect any bags filled with non-perishable food to help those in need through Pelham Cares. From left, St. Ann students aiming to scare away hunger, Priscella, Emma, Kaleigh, and Henry.