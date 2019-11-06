BREAKING: Duncan arrested on sexual assault charges

BY DAVE BURKET

The VOICE

A Fonthill family doctor who resigned his practice rather than undergo an internal investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, and who faced multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct by several former patients, as reported by the Voice in September, has been arrested.

Dr. Charles Duncan, 76, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5.

According to a statement by the Niagara Regional Police Service, the St. Catharines resident is charged in relation to two separate incidents, one involving a 16-year-old girl; the second a 39-year-old woman, allegedly committed during the course of Duncan’s practice in Fonthill.

Duncan faces three counts of sexual assault, and one count of sexual exploitation. He is set to appear at a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Detectives have reason to believe that there are additional victims in this matter and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9399.

Updated to correct erroneous information provided by the Niagara Regional Police Service, who initially stated that Duncan was 73 and that one of the alleged victims was 65.