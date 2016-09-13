Agapé gears up for Gapper

Organizers at Agapé Valley are getting ready for the annual “Gapper” Cross-Country Run on September 17. This is the eighth year that Agapé Valley has hosted the event, held at their sugar bush on Kilman Road in Effingham. The day offers runners two races: a 1 km kids run and a 5 km run. Both events have varied terrain, making them challenging, exciting events for the running enthusiast.

“The Gapper is the only 5 km cross country race in the peninsula,” said race organizer David Trotter. “It is also one of the most scenic cross country races as it goes through Short Hills park. It is also known to be a challenging race because the course is very hilly.”

The event brings out about 150 runners every year. Proceeds go toward children’s programming at Agape.

“The annual Gapper run provides Agape Valley with much-needed funds to help them maintain the property and purchase supplies and materials for the day camp,” said Trotter.

“Every summer Agape Valley operates several week-long summer day camp programs,” he added. “Fifty children attend each week and take part in various activities, such as games, skits, swimming at Bissel’s, hayrides and sporting events.”

Trotter says that Agape valley is a not-for-profit organization which is completely run by volunteers, and that assistance programs are available for those who cannot afford the cost of the summer day camp program.

Registration and race day kit pick-up starts at 2:30 PM.

The 1 km run starts at 3:30 PM with the 5 km run to follow. Racers can learn more, and register in advance, at gapper.ca