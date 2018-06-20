Boggio’s introduces new dispensing method

Meds are pre-packaged, computerized, personalized

Boggio Pharmacies opened their first store 30 years ago in Port Colborne. Today, the family-run business has four locations in Niagara, with the Fonthill site on Highway 20 run by the founder’s son, Kyle.

About six months ago, the pharmacy introduced a new drug program that is, according to Kyle Boggio, cutting-edge in accuracy, safety, and convenience.

“The program synchronizes all medications to be on the same refill cycle,” says Boggio. “Every seven, 14, or 28 days a patient gets new medications, all pre-packaged and labeled, individualized to the patient with photo, time and date stamping. The billing cycle matches the quantity of medications a patient receives.”

Boggio says that computerized algorithms validate the pills dispensed to each patient with extremely high accuracy. The pharmacy synchronizes patient refills from their doctor, so the patient need only visit the store once a month.

“All our staff are trained on the system, and home delivery is free.”

Generally, there is no additional cost from the pharmacy for personalized packaging, but insurance providers differ, and patients should make inquiries in this regard, says Boggio.

The strip-packaging system is unique to the pharmacy. The technology initially was used for the assisted-living facilities and seniors homes they serviced. When the ease and accuracy for both pharmacy patient became clearer, Boggio asked himself, “How can we work this into a retail environment?”

“It’s an easy system. There are no bottles or sorting by the patient. You grab your daily package, stick your meds in your pocket and go. You live your life,” he says.

“Not only is this an easy management system for seniors, it also fits well into the lifestyle of younger people who are on the go all day, and appreciate the convenience factor. Why sort your meds yourself when we’ll do it for you, for free?”

Boggio asserts that the program has strong word-of-mouth endorsement from satisfied patients.

The family’s pharmacy also supports community projects and events, including Pelham Cares, the Niagara Mudfest Challenge, and the Fonthill Bandshell summer concert series.