BREAKING: Town of Pelham land deal “corrupted”

Prominent developer tells Regional Council that funding scheme also “potentially illegal”

BY VOICE STAFF

A Niagara-on-the-Lake-based real estate developer has alleged that the Town of Pelham engaged in a “corrupted” process by its acquisition of land in East Fonthill, and a “potentially illegal” scheme to fund the purchase.

Rainer Hummel, a developer with some 30 years’ experience in Niagara, and whose company is a substantial holder of East Fonthill acreage, asserts that the Town’s 2014 deal to purchase land from the Allen Group, a GTA developer based in Toronto, cannot be explained rationally.

Speaking on Thursday evening in front of Niagara Regional Council, Hummel presented what he alleged was a timeline of transactions that suggested the Town sought to purchase land in 2014 from the Allen Group that the company did not actually own. The Allen Group subsequently purchased the desired land in 2015—approximately eight acres— for about $225,000 per acre. Within days, according to the timeline presented to Council, the Allen Group resold some three acres of the land to the Town of Pelham for $928,000 per acre.

“That’s more than any piece of property has ever been sold for in the regional municipality of Niagara,” said Hummel.

“It looks to me nothing more than a backdoor way of bonusing a developer.”

(In this week’s edition, the Voice reports on allegations made in 2014 by former Pelham Director of Planning and Development, Craig Larmour, relating to the manner in which the Town sold land to the Allen Group.)

Hummel listed four other properties adjacent to or near the $928,000-per-acre land, stating that his company bought the parcels as recently as six months ago for an average of about $160,000 per acre. All were fully serviced lots.

The East Fonthill land purchased by the Town, he said, was “in the middle of nowhere,” and lacked all services.

Furthermore, the funding mechanism used to buy the parcel was the product of a scheme that saw the creation of Development Charges credits, valued at over $3 million dollars, to trade for the land, an arrangement the Town subsequently halted when the Allen Group began selling the credits it received to other developers at a discount. Hummel asserts that his own firm was approached by the Allen Group in 2016 with an offer of credits at a five percent discount. When he sought clarification from Pelham Town Hall, he said that a meeting with CAO Darren Ottaway on the issue “did not go well.”

Hummel’s presentation to Council nearly wasn’t heard. By employing parliamentary maneuvers, Pelham Mayor David Augustyn repeatedly attempted to deny Hummel the opportunity to speak, moves that ultimately were shut down by Regional Chair Alan Caslin after taking advice from the Regional Clerk.

Neither Mayor Augustyn nor David Allen, of the Allen Group, had responded to requests for comment as of Thursday evening.

Look for expanded coverage of this story in next week’s edition of the Voice.