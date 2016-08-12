Canada Post delivery by subscription

Effective with our August 17, 2016 issue, the Voice is ending free Canada Post delivery of the paper.

While the vast majority of our circulation is by newspaper carrier—your local neighbours and their entrepreneurial kids—Canada Post has delivered the Voice to less densely built-up areas of Pelham since the paper’s founding.

Unfortunately, the Voice is simply not able to continue shouldering the entire cost of this free service.

If you have previously received your Voice by mail delivery, there are two options.

One, pick up a free copy at the many locations around town which carry the paper. If there is a gas bar, convenience store, or other retail outlet near you that does not yet carry the Voice, please let us know at: [email protected]

Or two, take out a postal subscription to the paper to ensure timely delivery straight to your mailbox.

Yearly (51 issue) subscriptions are $49.95 + HST—that’s less than a dollar per week, and far less than the cost of a single Timmy’s run.

Payment may be made over the phone by credit card by calling 905-892-8690, Monday-Thursday, 8 AM – 2 PM, or by cheque mailed to or dropped off at our office in Fonthill.

Thank you for supporting Pelham’s only truly local newspaper.