Caslin in for re-election as Regional Council Chair

BY VOICE STAFF

Alan Caslin announced his candidacy today for re-election as Chair of Niagara Regional Council.

Caslin, 57, has served two terms on council, the latter term as Chair, elected in 2014 by the rest of council. Provincial legislation passed subsequently required all Regions to hold direct elections for council chairs. The coming municipal election in October will provide Niagara residents the first such opportunity to directly elect Regional leadership.

In a news release, which included a video, Caslin touted the Region’s economic turnaround under his watch.

Re-Elect Alan Caslin: Your Niagara Regional Chair from Alan Caslin on Vimeo.

“We have seen the creation of 12,700 new jobs, billions of dollars in economic growth annually, the lowest unemployment rate in 18 years, and a low tax plan that included a tax freeze in 2016,” he said.

Caslin also pointed to the Region securing Daily GO Train service to Niagara Falls, winning the 2021 Canada Summer Games bid, and drawing private sector investment through companies like GE Canada.

Look for an extended interview with Caslin in next week’s edition.