Century celebration for Fenwick Fire

This coming Sunday, October 1, the Fenwick Fire Fighters Association will be hosting an open house at Pelham Station # 2, 766 Welland Road, to celebrate 100 years of organized fire service in the Village of Fenwick.

The family-friendly event will include a display of old equipment, photos and other paraphernalia. Several historic fire trucks will be in attendance. There will be an area for kids to try their hand at squirting water. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served and there is even a rumour that Sparky the Safety Dog will be making an appearance.

Around 1917, the merchants of Fenwick pooled together to purchase the village’s first fire pump. This was a hand pump, operated by eight men, mounted on a four-wheel steel tire wagon, and was drawn to fires by any available motor vehicle. The Fenwick Fire Department was now formed. The first fire hall was located behind the building that now houses the Model Railway Club on Maple Street. In 1946, a new hall was built at 781 Canboro Road, now the site of the current Maple Acre Library. This new hall was built with mostly voluntary labour and numerous donations.

The current modern fire hall located at 766 Welland Road was officially opened on June 25, 2011. It is a state-of-the-art training facility with three double-truck bays.

There are currently 32 firefighters: One District Chief , four captains, four lieutenants, 21 firefighters, and two reserve members. Practices, training sessions and business meetings are held every Tuesday evening to cover all aspects of firefighting, rescue and first aid.

Sunday’s open house runs from 1 to 4 PM.