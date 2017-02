The District School Board of Niagara is proposing to annex part of Cherry Ridge Park. We present links to two surveys on the topic—the DSBN’s, and our own.

The DSBN survey:

http://wellingtonheights.dsbn.org/soccer_survey.html

The Voice survey:

http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3348049/Cherry-Ridge-Park-Survey

Look for results in next week’s issue of the Voice.