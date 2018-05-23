Cheryl Crozier first to declare

Longtime Pelham resident to run for Council

Last week Ward 2 candidate Cheryl Crozier was the first to file papers to run for Council in this October’s election.

“I didn’t mean to be the first person, but I didn’t see any reason to wait,” she said last week.

Crozier, who has either lived or owned property in Pelham for nearly the entirety of her 60 years, said that the timing of this election is perfect for her.

“I’m winding down my work and getting ready to retire,” she said. “With all the stuff that’s been going on, I think it’s a good time for change and I want to step up to take part.”

Crozier studied science and lab technology at Fanshawe College, coming back to Niagara to work. She left when the first of her three sons was born, later returning to work at Jungbunzlauer, which makes citric acid in Port Colborne.

“I’ve also been self-employed for a long time, painting,” she said. “I’m a paint consultant now.”

Crozier said that raising and working to support three boys forced her to be resourceful.

“There’s a lot of concern about a lot of things at the Town. I’d like to take a look at everything,” she said.

Ward 2 is currently represented by Councillors Catherine King and Gary Accursi.

Crozier’s son Trevor lives in Pelham and operates a small business, while Derek also lives in town and is an accountant. Crozier’s third son is also an accountant out-of-province.

“They’re a good resource to have,” she said. “Rigel works for the Canada Revenue Agency in Saskatoon, and Derek does accounting work here in Niagara.”

Though this is the first time that Crozier considered running for Council, she said that she has always been involved in the community, especially through her sons.

“I was on the executive of Pelham basketball, I coached every year, and I was a referee too,” she said. “And I was an executive of Pelham soccer.”

Crozier said that she intends to door-knock in Ward 2, and will be developing an online presence.

“My brother told me that I have to create a Twitter account. I said, ‘I don’t tweet!’ But if that’s what I have to do, I guess I’ll do it,” she said.

“I love living here, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to help keep the town the town.”