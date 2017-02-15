Commentary & Letters, February 15 2017

COMMENTARY/OP-ED by Nick Saltarelli

MPP Oosterhoff accidentally provides insight

As I read Sam Oosterhoff’s online reaction [printed on this page] to Julie Mannell’s Column Six essay from last week, I had to wonder if he and I had read the same piece.

So I re-read it, enjoying it almost as thoroughly the second time as I did the first, but remaining perplexingly unable to detect the ill-will—to which Mr. Oosterhoff repeatedly refers — toward either the region or its residents.

On the contrary, it’s clear from her writing that Ms. Mannell harbours an abiding fondness and heartfelt appreciation toward Niagara and its people, citing in particular the generous outpouring of support and comfort from the townspeople of Pelham during an especially difficult time in her life. I detect no sneer in her words, no condemnation, no tossing of brickbats.

What on earth is young Sam going on about?

His response stands in clear contrast to the article it disparages. Fundamentally Ms. Mannell writes well, Mr. Oosterhoff does not. This is to be expected. Ms. Mannell is one of Canada’s foremost up-and-coming young authors. Mr. Oosterhoff’s modest literary merit is a reflection of his meager formal education and worldly inexperience.

Quality aside, the most conspicuous difference between the two is tone. The Mannell essay exudes warmth, nostalgia, pathos and a longing for better things. The Oosterhoff letter fairly oozes spite, personal pique, contempt, backsliding, division and diversion.

If Ms. Mannell’s writing seeks to elevate the reader’s awareness of an all-too-real political and social regressiveness creeping into our reality, Mr. Oosterhoff’s bids this Mannell woman to sit down and shut up. Our rookie MPP confuses arrogance with intelligence, while threads of arrogance spun within his own words weave a fabric of youthful hubris and disdain. There is much irony here.

Sam Oosterhoff has done us a service. Through his letter he provides formerly hidden insights to his character. His skin is thin. He is irked by criticism of his social conservatism and callowness, which he subsequently makes no attempt to defend. His want of humility is striking. He reflects not on how others perceive him, nor is he aware that he lacks the support and approval of elements within the constituency he professes to represent.

He fails to perceive, let alone acknowledge, that there are many who view his elevation to high office by a minority of the like-minded as a travesty, that expectations of what a naiive teenager can possibly do to benefit Niagara-West Glanbrook are low. Indeed, many worry what he and his ilk may do in an attempt to turn back the clock.

Mr. Oosterhoff attacks the messenger rather than the message. He is unable to see himself, blinded by an over-fed sense of self-esteem, and contempt for those who don’t share his worldview. He embodies the very regressiveness Ms. Mannell laments, and regrettably, and entirely, misses her point.

LETTERS

Pelham no regressive dystopia—Sam Oosterhoff

(EDITOR’S NOTE: MPP Oosterhoff submitted this statement late last week in reaction to Julie Mannell’s Column Six essay, The Comfort Maple myth [Feb. 8]. We appended the statement to the online version of the essay so that it might be given commensurate exposure. We print it here, along with Ms. Mannell’s response.) I felt impelled to respond to the special column from Ms. Julie Mannell [The Comfort Maple myth, Feb. 8] in last week’s issue of The Voice. The unsubstantiated claims Ms. Mannell made about me and the residents, families, and voters of Pelham were not only in poor taste. They would be outright offensive if they were not so ridiculous and misinformed. I grasp the difficulty Ms. Mannell may have in understanding the fine people of Pelham, since she lives in Montreal. However, I find it remarkable that she so condescendingly reprimands the very place she grew up in. [Ed. Note: Mannell lives in Toronto.] The picture she paints of a grimly intolerant, backwards, and discriminatory town bears no resemblance to the Pelham I know, or its people. I grew up in Lincoln, and often visited Pelham. During the campaign last fall, I had the opportunity to meet and speak with many of the residents, students, and business owners of Pelham. What I found was completely different than the regressive dystopia depicted by Ms. Mannell. The people and town of Pelham are warm, welcoming, and inclusive. They are neighborly, generous, and community-minded. They are open to those of all backgrounds, and care deeply for the marginalized and persecuted. [Responding to the Voice’s request for comment] I had the opportunity to congratulate Ron Kore for being honored as the Fonthill and District Kinsmen’s Pelham Citizen of the Year 2016. Ron’s deep commitment and love for his community, and all the people in it, serve as an inspiration to many of us. Ron characterizes the unique and wonderful nature of the people of Pelham. From his working with our senior citizens, to his involvement with the Special Olympics, and his fundraising for Nutrition Partners, Ron is a caring and compassionate man who wants what is best for his community and the people in it. I have never met Ms. Mannell. Nor have I made any statements that support her claims. I was and remain disturbed that without basis she would write such blatantly false and arrogant prose about me and the town I love, and seek to serve. I hope to meet her one day, when she comes back to Pelham. If she would allow it, I would like to take her to the churches where members welcome refugees regardless of faith or background, and introduce her to people at the Legion and Community Care who dedicate themselves to helping those less fortunate. Perhaps we would run into Ron, or the thousands of people like him in this community. I hope that this would give her a deep appreciation for those who have spent their lives in this community, improving it, and making it a home for all who come here. Ms. Mannell seems to fear there is something ugly about Pelham and its people. I couldn’t disagree more. Pelham is beautiful. MPP Sam Oosterhoff

Beamsville

In the same paragraph MPP Sam Oosterhoff accuses me of being misinformed and making unsubstantiated claims, he incorrectly states that I live in Montreal. On the subject of Oosterhoff’s homophobia, on April 11, 2015, he posted a link on his Facebook page to a Christian evangelical website that promotes anti-gay sentiment through such articles as, “So-Called Same-Sex Marriage: Lamenting the New Calamity,” and, “Why Homosexuality is Not Like Other Sins.” He encouraged other Facebook users to share it. Oosterhoff also has bragged online about working with the Association for Reformed Political Action. ARPA Canada is an organization that works to oppose abortion, multiculturalism, and same-sex marriage. My issue is not with the town (which includes, by the way, LGBTQ people, women, and people of colour). It is with Oosterhoff serving as its representative. The best way for Oosterhoff to support his constituents is to stop lying to them. His letter is a deliberate and pointed misreading of my writing. Oosterhoff is trying to pass off lies as truths—rather ironic, considering the central theme of the essay. The goal of his letter is to create a false mythology around the essay in order to curry voter approval. I did not say Pelham is ugly. I said intolerance is ugly. Since Oosterhoff is interested in meeting me, I would like to invite him to participate in a one-on-one public debate. We will invite the audience to contribute pay-what-you-can donations to Pelham’s Special Olympics Day. Then I will happily visit churches and organizations with him—especially if he will agree to go for a walk around St. John’s Conservation Area and hear my experiences working with at-risk youth, and in children’s AIDS wards, and about growing up as a young activist in Pelham. Julie Mannell

Toronto

View from atop soapbox not clear enough

Julie Mannell is a gifted writer and I was drawn in by the title and beginning of The Comfort Maple myth. Then it turns out Julie was just using the Comfort Maple as a hook (along with other local references to Mossimo’s and Niagara grapes) to draw us in to a “Social Justice Warrior”-scolding on what’s wrong with us people in Pelham. How could we have elected Sam Oosterhoff? I’m guessing the fair and free election, in a modern Western democracy, by an undeniable majority of people in this riding, of a very conservative figure is somehow wrong to her. Apparently we are being lumped in with the people who voted for Donald Trump. We made a mistake and we have to be gently (and not so-gently) admonished on our limited understanding of what’s really important in this world. And so with the words, “Nice. We did that,” she gets to the real reason she is writing this article. We are now an ugly community where something is awry. We are failing to change, hurting people, lying to ourselves, unable to let go of “manufactured philosophies,” and we had better be sorry for what we did. Perhaps the writer might get down off her soapbox and really ask herself why we voted for Oosterhoff. We are not a community of racist, homophobic, backwards idiots just because we voted for a conservative. The divide between the left and right will not be overcome by calling the other side names—it will be bridged through respect for where each side is coming from. From what I see in this article, the writer is not interested in a dialogue but a diatribe against people she disagrees with politically. Trish Greydanus

Fonthill

Assumptions no substitute for direct conversation

It is sad but interesting that writer Julie Mannell is compassionate to all except Sam Oosterhoff because she makes assumptions about his beliefs without actually talking to him. At least I will assume that she has not talked to him as she has him pegged by modern stereotypes, which are still stereotypes. Why cannot Julie have compassion for one of the least accepted groups in our society, people who believe like Sam? Is he anti-anything? How do we know? We only know from talking to an individual. I believe Sam might shock her as a very compassionate person. Just because someone may disagree with someone else does not make them wrong nor does it make them evil. And yet Julie has proclaimed him as such. Maybe taking a positive approach would be more compassionate. What is he for? Doesn’t he have any redeeming qualities? Julie, it really is time that you are compassionate for all, even those you disagree with. Selective compassion is not compassion at all. It is just making choices in our beliefs as to who we should care about. Your choices are not any more correct than anyone else’s. Assumptions we should realize lead to beliefs that are false and judgmental, not objective and true. The very heart of liberalism used to be an acceptance of all. I guess that day is past just like the Comfort Maple is passing as well. Charles G. Pedley

Fonthill

Gratitude from gay teen