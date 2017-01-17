COMMENTARY and LETTERS

We get the politicians we deserve

Commentary by Larry Coté

At some point in the past politics was considered a venerable profession and attracted mostly honourable persons to the practice. Undoubtedly, there were instances of skulldrudgery on the hustings and in the ranks. It is not counter-intuitive to think that the electorate could err in its collective judgment and vote in a party or person that turned out to be akin to square peg in a round hole.

As history reveals, the collective wisdom eventually wises up to its errors and often corrects misdeeds in the next political cycle. On occasion elected persons have been ousted even before their term had run its usual length.

Unquestionably there have been and are many honourable politicians who have distinguished themselves and are always above reproach. The majority one might idealize.

However, if recently reported public reactions are any indication there seems to be a near seismic shift in how politics and politicians are perceived by a growing number of people. These negative perceptions appear to be on an upward trend and result in the continual decline in voter participation and turnout. Alarmingly, this apathy is most prevalent among younger voters.

It appears those who have tuned-out or turned away from the traditional parties, candidates and politics have disparaged the process and thrown in the towel. If this be so, this can be a serious threat to the foundations of democracy. One danger of lowered participation rates is that the process can be hijacked by unrepresentative individuals, groups or otherwise devious types that do not have the welfare of the majority in mind if they were to take the reins of power.

Certain political analysts in their efforts to explain the mindset of the electorate suggest that some recent election outcomes indicate they are ‘fed up’ with the so called ‘status quo.’ These discontents postulate there are too many disgusting incidences of noxious behaviors, unwarranted entitlements and glaring deficiencies in the ways of governing and the practices of some politicians. Further, they contend that these defamed incumbents may be too long in the tooth. Critics observe the age of many politicians to be much beyond the average age of the population they purport to represent. There is a popularized notion that the first priority of too many politicians is to get re-elected. The antithesis of change.

And so now comes the crucial question. How to resuscitate the tarnished images of politicians and the besmirched practices of politics to honourable and respectable levels? An equally important question is who is going to initiate and lead such a challenging but worthwhile effort?

One such answer is in-your-face simple and doesn’t require a revolution. It is you. You have proven time and again the truth of that proscription. You need overcome your apathy (maybe while holding your nose) and re-engage with the democratic process. You might opt to choose a party that best aligns with your convictions and then do what is needed to return politics to where it belongs — by the people and for the people.

The suitability of politicians and the health of democracy relies on you doing just that. After all is said and done, you get what you deserve.