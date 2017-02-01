Commentary/Letters to the Editor, 1 Feb 2017

COMMENTARY/Larry Coté Titans of Ego

It is generally accepted that effective leadership requires those who assume such positions to have a healthy ego. If that axiom be true then both Canada and the United States are in really good hands — or might we say heads.

A healthy ego is not per se a bad thing, whether that be the assessment of the neighbour next door, a manager in business, an academic, or the head of a political party. However, it is also generally expected that the quotient of ego is a somewhere midway between an over inflated one and one that is underwhelmed by self-doubt.

Among the attributes ascribed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a healthy self-image is not the least of those from his well-stocked quiver.

It appears that Justin learned well from his father, Pierre, who raised the art of projecting self-confidence to the level of a near-science. The senior Trudeau’s instantly famous response to a reporter’s 1970 challenge over the War Measures Act, “Just watch me,” was not merely a statement but a clear indicator of his self-assuredness.

Some in the news media have labeled the young Justin as having the deportment of a rock star.

His penchant for regularly posing for selfies serves to enhance that depiction. His wife, Sophie, has also achieved much admiration in her own right and adds considerably to Justin’s image. Together, they project a confident grace and ease with their respective and mutual roles. The polls indicate that a majority of Canadians are equally at ease and comfortable with that proposition.

To the south of our border there is a new leader with an ego pundits claim is bigger than — well what comparative adequately depicts– bigger than The Great Wall? President Donald John Trump, among many attributes, demonstrates an ego that exceeds any heretofore measure of self-confidence. Unquestionably, this elephantine ego has served him well in his drive to accumulate astounding wealth. Throughout his campaign for the presidency he spared no superlative in unabashedly describing his self-proclaimed supremacy in a wide range of endeavors. Yet he enters the Office of the President with the lowest approval rating of any winner in recent memory.

The role of Melania Trump, the President’s wife, remains somewhat of a mystery. The new First Lady is a statuesque beauty that some fear may become an object rather than an asset to the presidency. One of her first forays for the Trump campaign was a colossal disaster. Unfathomably, major parts of her speech were plagiarized from a speech delivered by Michele Obama. For certain she will have a difficult task measuring up to the legacy of the immediately previous First Lady.

Juxtaposed with Prime Minister Trudeau, the media, some pollsters and much of the electorate do not yet appear supportive nor comfortable with President Trump’s leadership. Notably, he lost the popular vote yet due to the vagaries of the US electoral system he won the presidency.

So now we get to observe with some frivolity these two titans of self confidence. Who will earn and maintain the higher degree of acclaim in the minds of their respective constituents?

Stay tuned.