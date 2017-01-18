Controversial Fonthill chicane damaged







Top: Restored reflective sign is battered but back in action. Center: Town repair crew leaves the scene. Bottom: Tire tracks leading into the concrete island. VOICE PHOTOS

By VOICE STAFF

Mid-morning on Wednesday, January 18, an unknown vehicle struck the northbound yield sign that makes up part of Pelham’s controversial new chicane, a traffic-calming measure installed on Haist Street north of Hwy 20.

Callers to the Voice reported seeing the northbound yield sign flat on the ground, and tire tracks leading directly to the small concrete island within which the sign was mounted.

By the time a Voice photographer arrived, Town maintenance staff had already replaced the bent post and re-attached the yield sign and a reflective yellow warning sign now a bit worse-for-wear.

Neighbours in the chicane’s vicinity recently voiced their objections to the traffic calming measure, citing doubts that it was fit for purpose.