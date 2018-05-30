Council backs off Region demand

Just two weeks after it voted in favour of the idea of billing the Region of Niagara, Pelham Town Council abruptly reversed course Monday evening, with all but Councillor Gary Accursi electing to drop the matter.

Billing the Region was recommended by CAO Darren Ottaway, with the would-be invoice including $117,000 paid to KPMG for its audit of an East Fonthill land deal, as well as funds spent on lawyers, all told some $160,000.

Earlier in the month, Councillor Richard Rybiak spearheaded the motion, calling “the entire episode completely unnecessary.

We’re not going to get back the sleepless nights, get back the arguments, get back the stress. The only thing we can get back is the money. We should make the attempt to recover it,” said Rybiak.

During that meeting, Council did not discuss the $32,500 that KPMG discovered that the Town overpaid the Allen Group, nor did it discuss another error that KPMG said “could be in excess of $50,000.”

Council also did not reference its refusal of developer Rainer Hummel’s offer to pay $50,000 for an audit, nor its refusal of advocacy group Pelham DEBT’s offer to contribute to the cost.

Mayor Dave Augustyn asserted that 50 or 60 people had spoken to him directly about the matter.

“Some were saying that we should absolutely get the money back, some suggested we ask for an apology, some suggested withholding the Regional taxes,” said Augustyn.

“The ones that struck me were the ‘Nos.’ They said, ‘No, take the high road.’…I don’t know who said it, but there’s the expression, ‘A gentleman doesn’t ask for an apology,’” continued the Mayor, speaking against asking the Region for reimbursement.

Augustyn also asserted that the concept of seeking repayment garnered “100 likes” on social media.

Combining all likes on Augustyn’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram page, and excluding Town-controlled accounts and duplicates, the Voice was only able to identify 34 likes.

Despite repeated requests, Augustyn would not clarify how he specifically calculated his 100, saying only, “I added them up from all my various social media accounts.” Augustyn also didn’t answer when asked whether he had deleted any comments on the subject.

Councillor John Durley voted with the Mayor, saying that Council’s previous support for recovering costs was “based on emotion.”

“We have proven beyond a doubt, one hundred percent, nothing was done wrong,” said Durley.

Durley also asserted that questions and complaints against the Town “bordered on criminal.”

When asked later what specific actions he thought approached the criminal, Durley alluded only to, “the harassment which was evident against us.”

Councillor Peter Papp said, “This was just a storm that we had to go through, stand tall, and hold our humility.”

Only Councillor Gary Accursi voted to move forward with the request.

“As a taxpayer and a Councillor, I’m offended by the fact that another level of government has forced us to spend 1.5 percent of our tax base on nonsense.”

Accursi specifically called out Region Audit Committee Chair Tony Quirk.

“I’m sure Mr. Quirk understands numbers—he says he understands more about numbers than the top two accounting firms in Canada. I’m sure if he understands $165,000 and they have to pay it, he’ll get the message.”

Quirk disputed Accursi’s remarks.

“Regional Council responses were appropriate given the requests and delegations from the hundred-plus citizens from Pelham who attended Regional Council meetings, the resignation of a sitting Pelham Councillor who claimed that the Town Council had misled the public, and a KPMG Report that the Town claimed cleared them, when clearly it did not,” said Quirk.

“Throughout this entire process, Councillor Accursi has repeatedly chosen to make unnecessary and unhelpful smears against me and my character, ignoring the fact that every request or decision was representative of the will of Regional Council. Perhaps if he had chosen to provide actual answers to the questions of his constituents instead of engaging in political rhetoric or retaining a consultant to say what he wanted to hear, he could have saved the taxpayers a lot more money.”