Council debates Fonthill parking change

Staff recommends some downtown parking spaces be removed for safety considerations

BY VOICE STAFF

Town Council discussed at length a staff recommendation to remove several parking spaces in downtown Fonthill, near the corner of Pelham Street and Church Hill, in an effort to improve pedestrian safety. The recommendation, which stemmed from a report by a consultant hired by the Town, advised the removal of “on-street public parking within a minimum of ten metres from the intersection.”

Councillor Jim Lane immediately expressed skepticism, saying that by his observation this would mean the removal of seven parking spots.

“I could only count seventeen total,” he said. “If we took almost half of them out, we wouldn’t be doing any favours to the businesses downtown.”

Director of Public Works Andrea Clemencio, who presented the report, said that she didn’t think that the proposed removal was for seven spots, though clarified that she wasn’t sure how many spots would be affected. She told Lane that she could find out the precise number of spots and provide that information to Council.

“The recommendation came forward without how many spots because a safety recommendation came from the consultant,” she said.

Councillor Peter Papp also expressed concern that the removal of parking spaces would adversely affect downtown businesses.

Councillor Gary Accursi spoke at length about the downtown core.

“Any reduction in parking will be impactful,” said Accursi.

He suggested that the Town consider narrowing the road further by painting new lines to discourage truck traffic.

“It’s a cheap undertaking and it [could] slow traffic down. If it does, then perhaps we could look at diagonal parking on [Pelham Street], instead of parallel. This could increase the number of spots, and we could give up the problem child,” said Accursi, referring to the spots near the intersection of Church Hill.

But Clemencio said that narrowing the road has been looked at.

“Without significant construction, it wasn’t possible,” she said. “If we’re considering major reconstruction to slow the core down, then a whole wealth of possibilities opens up.”

Of the options aside from the removal of parking spaces, Clemencio said, “We have exhausted these possibilities and come full circle.”

The report also recommends the installation of a raised crosswalk, at a cost of $30,000 to $40,000 in 2019, and the conversion of the current crossing to a more pedestrian-friendly one this year.

Council eventually voted to ask staff to provide more information on the suggestions, including the specific number of parking stalls and the cost estimate for the crossing conversion.

Monday’s meeting also featured a brief discussion of the chicane intended to calm traffic on Haist Street, just north of Highway 20, with Clemencio providing a report compiling speed data and comments from residents.

According to Clemencio, the data shows that post-chicane-installation the percentage of north-bound vehicles over the speed limit has decreased 28 percent, while south-bound speeders have diminished by 39 percent.

“It does appear that the chicane is working when it comes to speeds,” said Mayor Dave Augustyn, a sentiment echoed by Jim Lane.

Gary Accursi praised staff for addressing concerns around snow removal in the vicinity of the chicane. Councillor Richard Rybiak asked Clemencio about the concern of some residents that the chicane would be close to potential driveways.

Clemencio acknowledged that there was worry that property values would be affected by the chicane, but said that staff had ensured that a driveway could still be built on vacant plot nearby, even if it “might not be exactly where the resident had planned.”

Councillor Catherine King made note that councillors were still receiving emails from residents opposed to the chicane, and Clemencio’s report included resident comments. Some of the comments Clemencio presented were complimentary of the chicane, though a majority were from residents opposed to its presence.

“This is an unsightly, senseless, embarrassing road hazard,” wrote one annoyed individual in December of 2016. “I have never encountered such an eyesore road hazard as what you have concocted on the street. This concoction will be causing excessive wear and tear on my car suspension and will also result in a non-resident crashing and landing their car in someone’s front yard. It is dangerous and unsightly. Quite frankly the most stupid thing I have ever seen.”

The final infrastructure issue discussed by Council was the lampposts on Pickwick Place. Council previously heard a presentation by Pickwick resident John Abbott during budget consultations last fall.

At that time Abbott spoke on behalf of the street’s residents, saying that they were alarmed by the prospect that the current 11-foot lampposts could be replaced by ones 25 feet or taller.

“We looked at that proposal and said, ‘My God. Isn’t this unnecessary?’ Posts like that would certainly change the ambience of the street,” said Abbott in October.

“The proposal as I saw it cost around $130,000,” said Abbott. “I find that astounding. If the Town is moving ahead with installation, I can’t overstate the importance of the height issue. Residents will be happy going the way of the status quo, perhaps with some medium of tree replacement and shrubbery on the median. You are used to people asking for money—here I think that there is an opportunity to save money.”

At the October meeting, Council asked staff to revisit the design of the poles in consideration of the residents’ preferences.

Clemencio’s report to council on the matter last week detailed two alternative designs, one with 16-foot poles, and one with 14-foot poles. The report added that LED replacement of all streetlamps is forecast for 2020 and 2021.

Town Treasurer Teresa Quinlin closed the meeting by presenting a draft water and wastewater budget for the year. Quinlin proposed a three percent increase on the fixed portion of the water and wastewater bills, which she said would amount to about an additional $8.76 per year per household.