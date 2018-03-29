COUNCIL NEWS: CIP funding, grants, airport committee, Town awards on agenda

BY VOICE STAFF

At its meeting last Monday night, Council discussed the Community Improvement Program, which offers grants to property owners in the downtowns of Fonthill and Fenwick if they make certain investments in their buildings.

Town staff were recommending to Council that the program be frozen for at least two years so that funds could be returned to the reserve, but eventually it was unanimously decided to send the recommendation back to staff for more analysis.

“At the end of this year, the fund will be in a $36,000 deficit,” said Director of Planning Barb Wiens. “Next year $100,000 needs to be paid out.”

Wiens also said that a current application for CIP money, which has yet to be approved by the Town, would cost in the neighbourhood of $200,000 to $300,000.

Accursi lauded the program, saying that it had changed the face of the downtown core and asserted that $5.7 million in private sector investment had resulted from the Town’s total CIP funding of $934,000.

“I understand the reasoning for the changes put forward,” said Accursi of the planned pause. “Now might be an appropriate time to examine the entire program, look at designated areas and see about increasing or decreasing [certain locations].”

Mayor Dave Augustyn similarly lauded the program, but pushed back against the recommendation that a pause occur.

“I’d hate to stifle the multiplier effect for the investment,” he said. “Small investment from the public, large from the private.”

“I understand the funding challenge, but would hate to cut someone off if it would lead to development of properties downtown. I don’t want us to suspend this—it’s been very, very successful.”

Augustyn suggested that the Town apply for grants from the province to use for the program, and wondered if staff could “sharpen the pencil in a more creative way.”

Following Council’s discussion, there was a unanimous vote to refer the program back to staff to reconsider the possibility of another solution.

“We could convene a ‘How Might We’ session,” said Accursi.

“We’ll do that internally,” said Ottaway.

Accursi, who with his wife owns property in downtown Fonthill, did not declare a conflict of interest before the discussion.

“When my properties have been considered I have declared,” said Accursi. “If you read the conflict of interest rules, I have every right to comment on the process that affects the entire area, and doesn’t treat me any differently than anybody else.”

Despite Accursi’s assertion, there is precedent for councillors to declare conflicts of interest when they own property within a CIP. In 2015 in Centre Wellington, Councillor Don Fisher declared a conflict of interest during general discussion of CIP implementation because he, like Accursi and his spouse, owned land in a CIP zone.

Brock University’s Professor Dave Siegel, an expert of municipal politics, called conflicts of interest “one of the most difficult grey areas.”

“The principle is that you do not have a conflict of interest when the interest at stake is an interest that you share with the broader community,” said Siegel. “A classic example would be approving the property tax rate. It affects the councillor directly, but it also affects everyone else in the community. The problem is: How large does the community have to be to be considered the broader community.”

Siegel said that if the policy only affected the councillors’ property, it is a conflict.

“What if it affects five people? Ten? Fifty? At some point, the group is large enough to be considered the broader community, but at what point? I understand that I’m not being very helpful, but this is a very difficult area.”

Council also heard a request from the Dorothy Rungeling Airport, which is owned by Welland, Pelham, Port Colborne and Wainfleet, for a representative from Council and staff to serve on a special committee. The committee will consider the possibility of the Region taking over ownership of the airport, among other things.

“The request to all four municipalities is for a committee to determine what we want to achieve in negotiations with the Region,” said Councillor Richard Rybiak, who is chair of the airport commission. “It’s important for owners to airport to have a position in common, so that when we sit down with the Region, they know what it is we’re trying to achieve.”

Augustyn volunteered to serve on the committee, and while Peter Papp expressed an interest in doing so, he ceded to the Mayor.

Accursi questioned the necessity of such a committee.

“Looking at the [commission] that runs the airport, it’s intimately familiar with all issues. I look at them as an advisory committee with respect to operations. It sees redundant to me to create another committee—if you want to add staff members, I can see that,” said Accursi. “I could no more serve on this committee than fall off a log. I’m not familiar with the issues.”

Rybiak said that he had heard a similar point from Port Colborne Mayor John Maloney.

“My answer to him was that the commission is not in a position to ask questions about its own existence,” said Rybiak. “I don’t see an intimate knowledge of details as important. This is high-level stuff. Who owns it? Who puts the money into it?”

At the beginning of the meeting, Town Treasurer Teresa Quinlin added a report explaining how the Town’s yet-to-be issued debt had been reduced from some $10 million in November, to an expected $4.7 million now.

“All the projects that Council approved in the past have been earmarked to be funded with debt,” said Quinlin. “Do we still need that full amount? Some projects were funded with debt substitution—with grants or with money out of the reserves.”

At the beginning of the meeting, members of Pelham Minor Hockey’s Midget A/E team received recognition from Council for their victory in the International Silver Stick Championship. Mayor Augustyn recognized the staff and volunteers involved in Summerfest, which was recently named one of Ontario’s top 100 festivals for the fourth consecutive year. Town staff involved in the greening of the Thursday night supper market, which was also awarded at the Festival and Events Ontario gala, were also recognized by Council for their work.