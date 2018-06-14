Council votes to outsource community centre cleaning

Custodial services to be provided by contractor, not Town staff

Town Council voted to contract out the custodial work of the community centre at its meeting last week, with the aim of realizing an expected savings of $30,000. Council had previously requested staff investigate the possibility of contracting the services. While the expected cost of having Town employees complete the work was $211,000 annually, the highest contract proposal was $182,000.

The approach for the centre is to have one custodian present during the day, none during evening hours, and a team of two to four cleaning overnight.

“Public Works would prefer to keep custodial services internal to staff, to ensure control, allow flexibility and to establish clear levels of service. However, as the financials indicate an annual savings by outsourcing this work, it is recommended to award this work to an external contractor,” read a staff report given to council.

Councillor Richard Rybiak voted against the contracting, speaking at length to his his position.

“Contracting out may often be the best way, and has its place,” said Rybiak. “This is not the place. The work is regular, full time work, seven days a week. The skills are generally available or learnable. The work is not temporary or intermittent or peripheral to principal objective. I would say that the central business is the presentation of this facility.”

Rybiak argued that while the face cost was lower for contractors, he doubted that the Town would get value for its money, with contract employees making lower wages after the contractor’s administration took its cut.

“We worked hard to create the best facility we can afford, we would not want to operate facility with any less sense of quality,” said Rybiak.

Councillor Gary Accursi strongly rejected Rybiak’s line of reasoning.

“Central to operation of the facility has clearly little to do with custodial services,” he said. “Recreation services are the primary focus, with custodial services being important as an ancillary service,” he said. “The implications of some of [Councillor Rybiak’s] statements imply that the custodial services provided by the contractor will somehow be less successful and less professional than those delivered by in-house staff.”

Accursi said that the selected firm went through a rigorous screening process and was subject to reference checks.

“We have an opportunity to save some $30,000, and we’ll only inflate that when these employees are longer term and exceed 700 hours. Now’s the time to put money in the bank. Some time down the road the variances in the pro forma may not be in our favour,” he said.

Rybiak responded by reiterating his previous points.

“I understand and believe fully that Councillor Accursi’s description of me as presumptuous was not personal,” said Rybiak. Accursi confirmed this belief.

“Everything going on is why we have [the centre], but the venue itself is the business of [public works]…the building itself needs to be maintained in a particular way,” he said.

Councillor John Durley said that he was caught “between a rock and hard place,” conceding that the possibility of saving money was attractive, but saying that Town employees would be more likely to feel a sense of ownership for the building and make a more conscientious effort to maintain the building.

“I’m torn on this one,” said Councillor Jim Lane. “I know that before I spoke against contracting out—we have to make a presentation that the public can be proud of. At the same time, dollars and cents come into any picture. I would like to see the possibility of contracting out for a six-month period to see how it would perform. I wouldn’t be in favour of signing a long-term contract.”

Town CAO Darren Ottaway informed council that the proposed contract was for one year, with an option to renew for an additional three years.

Before the vote, Mayor Dave Augustyn spoke in favour of contracting out the services.

The proposal passed, with all Councillors but Durley and Rybiak voting in favour of the contract.

Council also heard an update on Town staff’s efforts to get a handle on the odour emitting from the marijuana production facility on Foss Road, about which residents have been complaining for months.

Mayor Augustyn described a conference call that the Town had with Health Canada, which is supposed to be responsible for monitoring the facilities.

“The number of complaints appears to be increasing,” said Augustyn. “I indicated to [Health Canada] that residents are sick and tired of this, and want some action, especially now that windows are being opened and people are out and about more.”

According to Health Canada, Augustyn said, the facility is required to have a system that prevents the escape of pollen from the marijuana plants.

“Obviously something is not functioning properly,” said Augustyn. “I suggested very strongly that Health Canada consider doing something. Perhaps we should direct staff to put together a resolution that we would encourage [Health Canada] to act on this particular facility.”

Councillors Papp and Rybiak expressed support for the idea, while Durley expressed his frustration with the facility.

“I’m really concerned about paragraph two [of the report], where it says that the facility has been cooperating, and has tried different scents for odour control. We want to get rid of it. It sounds like they’re putting lipstick on a pig—there’s no possible way to be masking this. They tried bubble gum. There’s no excuse for this,” said Durley.