Crossley annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser this Saturday

On Saturday February 4, the E. L. Crossley Secondary School rowing team will be holding its 21st annual pasta dinner fundraiser.

This is the 12-time national winning team’s major fundraiser, which allows them to buy equipment to keep the team racing. This year the team has an additional incentive due to the loss of one of their own last August. Emily Brettell, a beloved rower, died suddenly due to an unknown heart condition. The team was devastated at the loss but has vowed to keep rowing in Emily’s honour and make, “No excuses” just as Emily always did.

The team’s goal this year is to buy a racing shell in Emily’s honour that will be named in the spring after their teammate. The pasta dinner fundraising efforts will help ensure this happens along with proceeds from the memorial hockey game that occurred last December. The team invites the public to join them on Saturday at 5 PM in the Crossley gym for a pasta dinner prepared by CC’s Dugout, a silent auction with prizes including Leafs and Sabres tickets, and several golf and wine tasting packages. There is also a penny sale and key raffle.

Tickets are $15 and can be bought at the door.