Dog dragged for blocks, two charged

Last Thursday, Niagara Regional Police say they received 9-1-1 calls about a dog being dragged by a car on Southworth Street in Welland. Moments later, further information was received reporting that the involved vehicle had struck another vehicle and had come to a stop on Southworth at Sutherland Avenue.

3 District Uniform members responding to the 9-1-1 information would subsequently confirm that a small dachshund/beagle mix dog had indeed been dragged along Southworth Street and had suffered traumatic injuries. The dog was rushed by a witness to a nearby vet’s practice where its injuries were treated. Remarkably, given the ordeal the dog endured, it is expected to recover.

Members of the 3 District Detective Office followed up on information received from uniform officers and from witnesses to the event. Detectives would come to learn that the dog had been attached by a leash to the passenger side door of a black Hyundai Accent, which had attended the Lincoln Street Beer Store. The vehicle had departed the Beer Store and travelled easterly along Lincoln Street before turning southbound on Southworth Street, with the small dog making a valiant but eventually unsuccessful effort to run along behind the car. The incident was witnessed by several persons, who made efforts, ultimately to no avail, to signal the Hyundai driver of the dog’s predicament. The leash tethering the dog broke seconds before the Hyundai Accent struck another vehicle and came to a stop, some 800 metres from the Beer Store.

As a result of the subsequent investigation, two Fort Erie adults, 42-year-old Cassandra McKay, and 47-year-old Gary Dewilde, have each been charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, and one count of causing injury by willful neglect to a dog. Both are required to attend Criminal Court in Welland on March the 29 to answer to the charges.

Investigators are interested in talking to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have information that would assist in the investigation to call the 3 District Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-688-4111 extension 3355, or via email at Thomas.Manney@niagarapolice.ca.