BY VOICE STAFF

A memorial for Dorothy Rungeling, the pioneering aviator, author, and member of the Order of Canada who died at age 106 on February 17, has been delayed.

Initially planned for later this week at Lookout Ridge retirement home in Fonthill, where Rungeling spent the last years of her life, the service is now scheduled for March 24.

The Voice will provide further details as they become available.