DSBN remains silent despite growing opposition

Two weeks after a crowd of some 200 concerned citizens packed the Fenwick Fire Hall to express their discontent with the District School Board of Niagara’s controversial decision to rename E.W. Farr Public School after a known racist, support for the Names Matter committee’s campaign continues to grow. Committee spokesperson Nancy Beamer said although the message to the school board from the people of Pelham following the public meeting on Feb. 8 was loud and clear, the DSBN still has yet to respond.

“I think the meeting indicated to council and to others that we, as a community, are very interested in what is going on and what decisions are being made on our behalf,” said Beamer.

“Communities want transparency and accountability from their elected officials and boards and the people want their voices to be heard. They do not want to be told after the decisions are made.”

Since the fire hall meeting, Mayor Dave Augustyn has met with members of committee to help them with the proper formatting of an official resolution. Despite the community’s obvious disapproval with their choice of Wellington Heights — after the 1st Duke of Wellington, Arthur Wellesley — so far, the DSBN has refused to discuss their decision.

“We understand that once a decision is made, a council or board must stand behind it 100 percent, but what happens if the decision is based on a flawed process, inaccurate research and withheld information?” Beamer questioned.

“Do we go forward and perpetuate this? I recently read that bestowing a name on a community shows the world the kind of legacy the community wants for itself. We do not want our community of Pelham to be associated with racism and bigotry.”

Because the DSBN has refused to engage in any form of dialogue with their group, Beamer said they now plan to share their struggle with a larger audience. Recently, she said they have started talks with local indigenous groups and churches.

“Everyone has been appalled with the insensitivity the DSBN is showing, when most other areas of government are following a path towards truth, understanding and reconciliation,” she said.

Soon, the Names Matter committee will be broadcasting its campaign on a local radio station and possibly on television. They are also sending an article to the Canadian Jewish Newspaper, and to the Ministers of Education, Anti-Racism and Heritage. The group was scheduled to stand before Council again last night to deliver another presentation.