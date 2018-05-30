E. L. Crossley holds third annual “Veg Fest”

Event promotes sustainable food production, eating

BY VOICE STAFF

E. L. Crossley Secondary School’s eco-club held its third annual “Veg Fest” last week, providing free vegan food to students with a mind to bringing attention to sustainable food consumption. On Thursday the club provided 250 vegan salads, then used the leftover supplies for another salad bar the next day.

Friday’s give-away was vegan doughnuts from Beechwood Doughnuts in St. Catharines.

“We want to get people thinking about the fact that if we all ate plant-based diets, there would be no world hunger,” said Jessica Kropac, a teacher at the school and the club’s staff coordinator.

“With the salads, we tried to have vegan substitutes for things—tempeh bacon, vegan ranch dressing, vegan blue cheese,” she said. “I wish I could say that the doughnuts are good for you. They’re not. They just taste like sugar.”

The 16 dozen doughnuts—cut into quarters—and the salad supplies cost about $1500 dollars and were paid for by grants acquired by Kropac’s predecessor at the school, Sharon Keller. Keller, who taught chemistry at Crossley for more than thirty years, died in November.

“She was just incredible,” said Kropac. “She got all the money for this, and we have some left over for next year. Now I’m going to have to try and find grants and live up to what she did.”

Unsurprisingly, the doughnut line-up was considerably longer than the salad line on Friday. Kropac had the students arrange themselves in a straight line, which stretched through the foyer and down a main hall.

“This is doughnut control,” she declared, saying that she had not been taught it in teachers’ college. “This is all from coaching.”

Eco-club students had more than a dozen different kinds of doughnuts on offer. “Earl Grey” and “Chai” representing flavours of tea, with raspberry and lemon from the fruit department.

“There’s cinnamon too. That’s how you can tell if it’s a good doughnut,” said Kropac, comparing it to ordering a margherita pizza.

Members of the club were under no illusions as to why most students were lining up—a love of doughnuts, not veganism—but member Tessa Piccolo said that the group looks to other markers as to whether their message is getting through to people.

“We had a movie showing on Wednesday and forty people came,” she said, adding that the group had also made around 300 vegan smoothies on Tuesday.

Piccolo, who is 16 and has been a vegetarian since she was 12, plans to become a vegan eventually (except for cheese).

“There was free popcorn, but that does show that they’re actually interested in learning why we’re were putting on Veg Fest—the health aspect and environmental reasons,” she said.

Piccolo helped to start the first event when she was in Grade 9.

“A girl in the group then said there was a Veg Fest in St. Catharines. Miss Keller, being Miss Keller, ran with the idea and we found funding for the event,” recalled Piccolo.

“We thought about ideas that would get people to be more aware of what they’re eating.”

Last year, Learning for a Sustainable Future, a national organization, awarded Crossley’s Veg Fest $3000 for best project at a gala in Toronto.

Kropac said that she was a vegan for four years, including when she was in high school, where she was the only vegan in her grade.

“It got too hard cooking separate meals for my husband me,” she said. “But I eat vegetarian four days a week—our goal isn’t to make people into vegans, it’s to make them think about ways that they can reduce their consumption.”