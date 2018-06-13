Eighth annual DeVries Strawberry Social fundraiser

BY VOICE STAFF

DeVries Fruit Farm will hold its eighth annual strawberries and ice cream fundraiser this Saturday, June 16, raising money for Pelham Cares.

“We started off donating to Pelham Cares for the first five years of the event,” said Dan DeVries, the second generation of the family to operate the farm in Fenwick. “Two years ago we put the money towards the family of Jed Seehagel, who had a lawnmower accident.”

Seehagel was just two years old when the accident occurred, and the strawberry social raised $5000.

“Last year, we put the money towards James Eliopolous, a local boy who had Lyme Disease,” said DeVries. “This year, we’re back to Pelham Cares. People from Pelham Cares will be on hand to help serve the strawberries and ice cream. They came the last two years, too, even though we weren’t raising money for them those years. It’s important for the community to get involved in groups like this.”

“There are always a lot of people in need, but this year there isn’t one individual person that we’re raising money for,” he said.

DeVries added that there will be wagon rides and other activities for kids at the event, which will run from 10 AM to 2 PM. Attendees will also be able to pick their own berries.

“There will be lots of parking on site,” said DeVries of the farm, which is located at 825 Canboro Road, just past downtown Fenwick.

“We have just about every type of fruit that you can imagine. Peaches, pears, plums, sweet cherries, apples,” said DeVries. “But it’s strawberry season right now.”