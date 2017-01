A New Year’s reminder that fundraising for teen hit-and-run victim, Faith Flagg, continues on GoFundMe.

In April 2015, Faith and another teen were hit by a reckless driver in Fonthill. While her friend escaped with minor injuries, Faith suffered severe injuries that have permanently changed her life.

Extensive surgeries and extended therapy has been required, and will continue to be required for years to come. The Voice endorses this GoFundMe effort.

Make your donation here.

Thank you.