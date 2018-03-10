FLASH POLL: Wynne vs. Ford vs. Horwath

Now that the Ontario PC Party has chosen Doug Ford as its new leader, what effect do you think this will have on the provincial election coming in June?

The PCs just handed Kathleen Wynne the election.

Ford wasn't the best PC candidate, but may yet win.

Ford was clearly the best candidate and is very likely to win.

Surprise! The NDP will upset both the Liberals and the PCs, and will form the next goverment.