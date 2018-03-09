Fonthill TD Bank robbed

BY VOICE STAFF

On Thursday, March 8, at approximately 7:00 PM, Niagara Regional Police say that two unknown males wearing disguises entered the TD Bank branch on Pelham Street in downtown Fonthill. A quantity of cash was taken. Suspects may have been operating a white, newer-style Suburban with chrome rims.

Suspect 1 is described as a black male, 5’9″, thin build, 20-25 years of age, wearing grey gloves, black zipper sweater coat, grey hoodie sweater, dark pants, grey ball cap and in possession of a handgun. Suspect 2 is described as a white male, 5’8″, thin build, baggy blue jeans, 20-25 years of age, green sweater, black hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Niagara Regional Police Welland CIB at (905) 688-4111 ext 4-9015.

Tips may also be provided to Crime Stoppers by contacting the Crime Stoppers office at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via the website at www.crimestoppersofniagara.com or via text messaging CRIMES (274637) with the text reading NIAGARA followed by the text message.

Crime Stoppers guarantees that you will remain anonymous through any of the methods offered to provide tips. You may also be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 if the information leads to an arrest.