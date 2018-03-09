Fonthill TD Bank robbed

BY VOICE STAFF
On Thursday, March 8, at approximately 7:00 PM, Niagara Regional Police say that two unknown males wearing disguises entered the TD Bank branch on Pelham Street in downtown Fonthill.
A quantity of cash was taken. Suspects may have been operating a white, newer-style Suburban with chrome rims.
Suspect 1 is described as a black male, 5’9″, thin build, 20-25 years of age, wearing grey gloves, black zipper sweater coat, grey hoodie sweater, dark pants, grey ball cap and in possession of a handgun. Suspect 2 is described as a white male, 5’8″, thin build, baggy blue jeans, 20-25 years of age, green sweater, black hoodie.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Niagara Regional Police Welland CIB at (905) 688-4111 ext 4-9015.
Tips may also be provided to Crime Stoppers by contacting the Crime Stoppers office at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via the website at www.crimestoppersofniagara.com or via text messaging CRIMES (274637) with the text reading NIAGARA followed by the text message.