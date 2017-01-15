Special weather statement in effect for:

Niagara Falls – Welland – Southern Niagara Region

St. Catharines – Grimsby – Northern Niagara Region

Freezing rain developing Monday night into Tuesday.

Freezing rain is expected to develop over southwestern Ontario Monday night and then spread into the Golden Horseshoe and Central Ontario Tuesday morning. The freezing rain will reach portions of eastern Ontario late Tuesday.

Freezing rain will change to rain by Tuesday morning over portions of southwestern Ontario and areas near the shores of western Lake Ontario. Elsewhere, several several millimetres of freezing rain can be expected before coming to an end Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Poor travel conditions are expected over most regions on Tuesday.

