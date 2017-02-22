Get ready for “East Fenwick”

Proposed development area. SUPPLIED GRAPHIC

Pelham Town Council’s recent discussion of the East Fenwick Secondary Plan has raised questions regarding the nature and scope of the proposed development. The boundaries of the 235-acre area in which development can take place stretches from Cream Street in the east to Balfour Street in the west, and between Welland Road to the South to Memorial Road to the North.

Mayor Augustyn said that development rights were added to properties within these boundaries, classifying Fenwick as an urban area in the Town’s Official Plan that was drafted in 1987 and approved in 1990. He said the process of granting these lands development rights was started several years ago, by some of the major landowners in the area. Having set aside funds over the last two years, Council decided to move ahead with drafting a Secondary Plan for East Fenwick last fall, identifying it as a priority for 2017.

“Development rights means that the landowners have the right to develop on those lands,” explained Augustyn.

“It is no different than a property owner having a vacant lot having the right to build a house on that lot. However, the detailed planning process we are starting, a Secondary Plan, aims for orderly development and development that complements the surrounding area.”

What the development in East Fenwick will look like has yet to be established by the planning department, however, according to Augustyn it will most likely be a combination of residential with limited mixed-use. Ultimately, he said, the nature of the development — as well as the costs of water, sewer, storm, road, and other infrastructure — will be determined by collaboration with all stakeholders and the subsequent work to be completed in the secondary plan.

Augustyn said the Town plans to gather public input during a community engagement process, that will include public meetings, open houses, and the use of an internet tool called PlaceSpeak. This process could begin as soon as April, he said, pending the selection of the firm chosen to complete work after the RFP has been sent out.

“It will be very important to have the involvement of a broad cross section of the community in this design and process so that all views might be included.”

Apart from using archeological and soil studies conducted by the landowners who initiated the process of developing East Fenwick prior to the Town’s Official Plan in 1987, Augustyn said residents may want to know that the Town is starting anew with the design.

Citing “fairly strict rules” set out by the Province for residential intensification and land use, he foresees one of the biggest challenges with the development as being how to maintain the character of existing development while abiding by the provincial guidelines.