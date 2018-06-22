Getting into the swing of it

BY VOICE STAFF

Sawmill Golf Course marked the second year of a partnership with A.K. Wigg Elementary School recently, hosting groups of students from Grades 2 through 5 at the course for a brief introduction to golf.

“We were supposed to go last year, but we were rained out. We only had the indoor practice,” said Scott Kurland, a teacher who has long coached the school’s golf team.

The partnership was organized by Sawmill’s Jeremy and Carrie Julie, along with a number of volunteers from the club’s membership.

“Carrie was the real go-getter,” said Kurland. “She coaches hockey in Pelham, so a lot of the students already knew her—they call her ‘Coach Carrie.’”

Sawmill brought supplies to A.K. Wigg’s gym and did some indoor training in March, and then on June 5 had kids out at the course, which is near Pelham’s northwest border.

“They had three different stations and had the kids cycle through each one—chipping, putting, and hitting on the range,” said Kurland.

“They had a shuttle coming from the school to the course every forty-five minutes. I thought that they had some government funding for it, but it all came out of their pocket. They’re really promoting youth golf.”

Kurland said that Sawmill’s members hosted a fundraiser to come up with the money needed for supplies for the program, including the clubs that the students used.

“The bus company let the kids bring their own clubs on the bus—kids in Grade 3 liking golf enough to have their own clubs,” he said.

According to Kurland, there used to be a partnership between CN Railroad and the golf manufacturer Callaway to bring the sport into schools.

“They had these little cylinders that kids would hit, not balls. But I think that money dried up.”

Kurland compared Sawmill’s effort to engage young people in the game to past initiatives by Peninsula Lakes Golf Club and Pelham Hills Golf Club, where junior memberships have been offered at a substantial discount.