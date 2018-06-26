Goulbourne enters race for Regional Chair

BY VOICE STAFF

Niagara educator, business person, parent and former mayor, Damian Goulborne, filed today to run for Regional Chair of Niagara. The election will be held in October.

The former Mayor of Welland and current Niagara College staffer made his announcement as he filed his nomination papers at the Region’s office.

In a news release, Goulbourne said he enjoyed serving in the past as mayor and was motivated to seek election to the Region for a number of reasons.

“I believe the role of government is to help communities achieve their full potential,” he said. “As this is the first-time citizens can vote for Regional Chair, this is our opportunity to achieve our shared aspiration to enhance the quality of life here.”

Goulbourne is a life-long resident of the Niagara region and resides in Welland with his wife and three children.