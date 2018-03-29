Heritage and diversity celebrated

Last Friday, 40 St. Ann Catholic School students participated in the bi-annual St. Ann Canadian Heritage Fair. The program is an educational initiative that provides an opportunity for elementary students to explore any aspect of Canadian heritage and history, thereby strengthening young people’s knowledge of the diversity and uniqueness of Canadian heritage. Providing young people with the opportunity to develop strong roots in their community and culture will give them the confidence to fully share as active ci tizens in the shaping of Canada’s future, says teacher Maria Tremeer. Students were encouraged to use their medium of choice to tell stories and share information about Canadian heroes and legends, milestones and achievements. Above, Julia Tremeer. Left, Adrian Bianco and Henry Knafelc.

SUPPLIED PHOTOS