Holiday garbage collection schedule, Pelham Town Hall hours

Garbage collection
Garbage, Blue Box, Grey Box, and Green Bin collection will be delayed by one day in the week following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
|Regular Collection Day
|Changed to:
|Monday (Dec. 25)
|Tuesday (Dec. 26)
|Tuesday (Dec. 26)
|Wednesday (Dec. 27)
|Wednesday (Dec. 27)
|Thursday (Dec. 28)
|Thursday (Dec. 28)
|Friday (Dec. 29)
|Friday (Dec. 29)
|Saturday (Dec. 30)
|Monday (Jan. 1)
|Tuesday (Jan. 2)
|Tuesday (Jan. 2)
|Wednesday (Jan.3)
|Wednesday (Jan. 3)
|Thursday (Jan. 4)
|Thursday (Jan. 4)
|Friday (Jan. 5)
|Friday (Jan. 5)
|Saturday (Jan. 6)
Extra Bag of Garbage
In the week following Christmas (Dec. 26, 27, 28, 29, 30), households may place out one extra bag or can of garbage without a garbage tag on their regular collection day.
Christmas Tree Collection – Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 ONLY:
- Place tree at the curb by 7 a.m.
- Remove all ornaments and decorations
- Christmas trees wrapped in plastic or buried in snow will not be collected
- No artificial trees
Pelham Town Hall holiday hours
Dec 22: Closing at noon
Dec 25-26: Closed
Dec 27-28 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Dec 29: Closing at noon
Jan 1: Closed