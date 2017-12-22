Holiday garbage collection schedule, Pelham Town Hall hours

Garbage collection

Garbage, Blue Box, Grey Box, and Green Bin collection will be delayed by one day in the week following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

​Regular Collection Day ​Changed to: Monday (Dec. 25) ​ ​Tuesday (Dec. 26) Tuesday (Dec. 26) ​ ​Wednesday (Dec. 27) Wednesday (Dec. 27) ​ ​Thursday (Dec. 28) Thursday (Dec. 28) ​ ​Friday (Dec. 29) ​Friday (Dec. 29) ​ Saturday (Dec. 30) Monday (Jan. 1) ​ ​Tuesday (Jan. 2) ​Tuesday (Jan. 2) ​Wednesday (Jan.3) Wednesday (Jan. 3) ​ ​Thursday (Jan. 4) ​Thursday (Jan. 4) ​Friday (Jan. 5) Friday (Jan. 5) ​ ​ Saturday (Jan. 6)

Extra Bag of Garbage

In the week following Christmas (Dec. 26, 27, 28, 29, 30), households may place out one extra bag or can of garbage without a garbage tag on their regular collection day.

Christmas Tree Collection – Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 ONLY:

Place tree at the curb by 7 a.m.

Remove all ornaments and decorations

Christmas trees wrapped in plastic or buried in snow will not be collected

No artificial trees

Pelham Town Hall holiday hours

Dec 22: Closing at noon

Dec 25-26: Closed

Dec 27-28 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Dec 29: Closing at noon

Jan 1: Closed