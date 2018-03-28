In newspaper, radio interviews, Pelham mayor misrepresents Voice journalism guidelines and ownership

St. Catharines Standard writer appears to violate own newspaper’s policy in reporting Mayor Dave Augustyn’s assertion

BY SAMUEL PICCOLO and DAVE BURKET

The VOICE

As part of what appears to be an ongoing attempt to discredit investigative reporting undertaken by the Voice, Mayor Dave Augustyn has asserted that the newspaper told the Town of Pelham that it does not follow widely accepted journalistic guidelines.

“We’ve asked them what guidelines or standards they use in their reporting and we were told they don’t have any,” the Mayor is quoted as telling the St. Catharines Standard in an article appearing last Thursday.

Augustyn’s statement is untrue.

In December 2017, at his request, the Voice informed Mayor Augustyn that the newspaper follows the suggested standards established by New York University’s School of Journalism. NYU’s journalism program is widely accepted as one of the world’s most comprehensive.

On December 12, Voice Publisher Dave Burket reminded the Mayor by email that he had already informed Augustyn some months earlier that he was guided by NYU’s journalism standards, referring to an NYU course handbook entitled, “NYU Journalism Handbook for Students: Ethics, Law and Good Practice.”

Burket added in the email, “In democracies, a free press is not ‘held to’ anything but the same laws that govern everyone else. In Canada, there are no special laws for journalists, no special restrictions that limit our work.”

In another email to Augustyn, Burket set out the steps that anyone with a complaint against the newspaper could take to seek redress.

The Standard article was headlined, “Who is a journalist at heart of Pelham, paper dispute.”

Its author, reporter Grant LaFleche, did not ask Burket to confirm whether Mayor Augustyn’s assertion was true.

Neither LaFleche nor Augustyn have responded to a request to confirm the accuracy of LaFleche’s transcription of his interview with Augustyn.

At last Thursday evening’s Niagara Regional Council meeting, Voice reporter Samuel Piccolo asked Augustyn if he remembered the emails referring to NYU guidelines. Augustyn initially ignored the question and walked away.

Some 20 minutes later, Augustyn approached Piccolo at the media desk and volunteered an explanation.

“I take an oath of confidentiality, and so I thought that my contact with Mr. Burket was confidential,” asserted Augustyn.

“You had not published [the NYU guidelines] online, and so I did not want to disclose that information.”

Augustyn ignored follow-up questions seeking to clarify his explanation and returned to his seat.

In response to repeated email requests over the weekend to explain what he meant, the Mayor replied on Monday that he believed his communication with Burket was confidential “because I thought our email exchange in December 2017 was ‘not for publication.’ You may not recall that you suggested the usage of this term in an email in March 2016 and that you used it again in July 2017. In that way, I thought that the December 2017 exchange was confidential.”

As to why Augustyn did not provide this explanation to Piccolo on Thursday evening, on Monday the Mayor said, “I couldn’t comment further because a vote was about to occur.”

In reviewing the YouTube video of last Thursday’s Regional Council meeting, Piccolo recalls that the Mayor approached him at approximately the 21-minute mark and spoke for no longer than 45 seconds, before turning to return to his seat.

“After he gave me his confidentiality thing,” said Piccolo, “I said to him, ‘I have a hard time believing that. You’ve been in politics for twelve years. You know that any conversation with a reporter is on the record, unless specifically agreed to beforehand.’ And he ignored me and went back to his seat.”

The video recording shows that no vote was being announced or hinted at. The next vote was called close to two minutes later, at 23:30.

“Our December email exchange was in no way ‘confidential,’” said Burket on Monday. “In fact, based on experience with the Mayor and the CAO in late 2016, I made it clear in print that no off-the-record communication would occur again.”

In his January 4, 2017 “Publisher’s Corner” remarks, Burket cited the “Three Don’ts” that he was advised to observe when first starting out in journalism, one of which was “Don’t let let people in power go ‘off the record.’”

“This gives politicians and bureaucrats the ability to manipulate the press without consequence,” he wrote. “If they don’t want to see it in print, they shouldn’t be telling it to a reporter.”

Burket wrote that he had made an error in allowing an exception to the policy, a conversation with senior figures from Town Hall—Augustyn and Ottaway—which occurred at the Voice office in autumn 2016.

“Within 48 hours, as public statements started to differ from private ones, I’d regretted allowing it to occur off the record. This mistake is not one that I, nor any Voice reporter, will make again.”

The Standard’s failure to ask the Voice whether Augustyn’s assertion was correct appears to violate the newspaper’s own code of ethics.

According to the Toronto Star Newsroom Policy and Journalistic Standards Guide, “Before publication, every effort must be made to present subjects with all accusations — the sooner the better.”

The Star’s parent company also owns the St. Catharines Standard.

Burket informed reporter Grant LaFleche last week that he welcomed any emailed questions that the Standard wished to ask. LaFleche refused repeated invitations to email his questions and none were received or answered by Burket.

It is Voice policy to conduct interviews by email, in person, and by telephone. Burket says that email is preferred for certain subjects.

“Particularly with politicians, it is useful to retain a paper trail to clear up any later misrepresentations or mis-remembered statements.”

After nearly 21 years answering the newspaper’s queries, Pelham Town Hall abruptly broke off responding to Voice email and voicemail late this winter.

Approximately 500 Voice newspapers dropped at Town Hall were trashed over the course of a month. A media worktable was removed from Council chambers.

These actions have been condemned by national and provincial journalism organizations in Canada and the US. The Canadian Association of Journalists, News Media Canada, and the Ontario Community Newspapers Association have issued statements of rebuke.

John Hinds, the president of News Media Canada, an organization of some 800 daily, weekly, and community papers, including the Voice, says that Pelham’s actions are unprecedented in Canada.

“This is something that you see happen in Turkey, or places like that, not something that you think about happening in Ontario,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ve seen an example this flagrant before. Often what we see are things like jettisoning reporters from what should be open meetings, or not providing information when asked for,” Hinds said. “The idea of actually trashing the newspapers and refusing to provide notices and information upon request is something that I don’t think I’ve seen, certainly in my ten or so years [with News Media Canada].”

Rebecca Baker, President of the U.S.-headquartered Society of Professional Journalists, was equally adamant that Pelham’s actions were anti-democratic.

“These types of petty, vindictive acts are beneath any government official,” said Baker.

“When government officials do these types of actions I think it’s just unworthy of the people they serve. This type of illiberalism, this type of media backlash, is something you see in authoritarian—central and eastern European—countries now.”

The Town’s recent campaign to challenge the Voice’s credibility coincided with news that the paper had won a provincial newspaper association award for best investigative news story. It also comes as the paper has filed a number of Freedom of Information requests concerning the Town’s ongoing East Fonthill land development.

In an online media statement posted last week, the Town stated, “The Town of Pelham would be happy to work with the Voice when they begin subscribing to the [Canadian Association of Journalist’s] ethics guidelines, or produce a copy of those they follow, and become a member of the [National News Media Council]. As such, the Town will be enforcing its media policy, which states, in part: ‘As a result, the Town regularly communicates with accredited journalists, who’s [sic] electronic and print media are members of the Ontario Press Council* and other relevant organizations, to help inform the public.”

Caroline Medwell, Executive Director of the Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA), said in a statement last week, “The OCNA represents only those community newspapers that meet strict criteria…. The Voice of Pelham is a member of the Ontario Community Newspapers Association, and an award-winning publication. The OCNA is clearly a ‘relevant organization’ that upholds crucial journalistic standards and ethics as cited by the Town of Pelham.”

The Town’s communication policy does not seem to have been updated since 2015. The Ontario Press Council no longer exists, being replaced three years ago by the National News Media Council (NNC), a new organization that amalgamated several provincial associations into a single national body.

The Town regularly responded to the newspaper’s questions for the last 21 years, including since 2015, despite the paper not belonging to the NNC, and despite not publicly citing its ethics guidelines.

The St. Catharines Standard, a newspaper with which the Town has remained in contact while not communicating with the Voice, does not publicly cite which ethics guidelines it observes. As of last Friday, the Voice was unable to find any reference to such guidelines on the Standard’s website, nor in the newspaper’s print edition.

On Monday morning, Mayor Augustyn was a guest on Newstalk 610. The show’s host, Tim Denis, questioned whether the Voice was a blog.

105.7 EZ Rock Morning News anchor Tami Jeanneret, who was on the program with Augustyn, responded, “It’s very similar to a blog. I’m assuming that it’s privately owned.”

“Yes it is,” answered Augustyn.

“It used to be a community paper. My understanding is that it’s not owned by the community anymore, that it’s privately owned,” said the Mayor.

The Voice has never operated a blog.

Ownership of the newspaper has not changed since its founding in 1997, when 50 community members chipped-in $1000 each to bring it to life.

Last October, when he attended the Ruby Awards Gala at Lookout Point Country Club, the Mayor indicated that he knew this.

After hearing a rumour that ownership of the paper had changed, reporter Samuel Piccolo informed the Mayor that this was not true.

Piccolo says that the Mayor acknowledged that the paper was owned by community members, and said that he had recently spoken to one of its shareholders.

The Voice’s founding editor back in 1997, Carolyn Mullin, expressed disappointment with the Town’s recent behaviour.

“The whole situation makes me heart-broken…. [The Voice] has earned community awards, business awards, and newspaper awards from accredited newspaper organizations, and has been a 20-year member of the Ontario Community Newspapers Association,” said Mullin.

“The ethics discussion seems to be convenient timing on the part of the Town. I haven’t yet seen or heard what ethical issues might be at stake, so why are they calling on an ethical body as their defining membership for who they deal with?”

Mullin, the first Kinsmen Citizen of Year in 1998, is long-known for her community involvement and boosting of all-things Pelham.

“I have always maintained, throughout my career as a journalist and editor at weekly and daily newspapers, trade publications and magazines, that a community newspaper is meant to be that community’s mirror—it has a responsibility to reflect back to the community those happenings of relevance to its citizens, the proverbial good, bad and ugly. This allows that community’s citizens to be armed with the information they need to make informed decisions about their community. How can the Voice, the only publication dedicated solely to reporting the happenings of the Town of Pelham, continue to fulfill that mandate, when the local government puts up roadblocks such as this?”