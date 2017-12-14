James Lane appointed to Town Council

Three-time appointee fills Ward 1 seat vacated by Marv Junkin

James Lane was officially appointed to Council last Monday night, filling the Ward 1 seat left vacant after Marvin Junkin’s resignation in early November. Lane had previously been appointed twice to fill vacancies on Council, in both 2008 and 2013.

Following his appointment, Lane told the Voice that he was happy to have returned to Council and is looking forward to the year ahead.

“I’ve been following what’s been happening, and I know the issues in Ward One, and I’ve been somewhat active, so I’m not a bit alarmed about stepping in and getting up to speed,” he said.

“To be honest, I haven’t heard of any pressing issues in Ward One, other than the road closure on Poth Street, under the radar,” Lane continued, saying that he’d not yet had a chance to inquire further about the culvert replacement on Poth.

“It’s been pretty quiet out here—there’s other issues that have been taking more focus,” he said, referring to the ongoing scrutiny of Town finances. “

I’ve been following what’s going on, but I know no more that anyone else does at this point in time.”

Lane has been an outside observer of the proceedings up until now, but from this point forward will be an active participant. “We’ll have to see how it unfolds. I went to the meeting, I thought that the information’s been out there. But it’s too early for me to make too many comments. I know no more than the average person,” he said.

“The Community Centre is being built, and it’s going to be completed, and we’ll go from there. We’re going to pay for it—at the end of the day, it’s going to be paid for, and I believe things are going to work out fine,” he said.

Lane added that he has yet to have his orientation with Town Hall.

Lane ran for the Ward 1 seat in three consecutive elections, and a by-election, finishing one spot out each time. In the 2006 election, Lane finished third in Ward 1, then found himself appointed to the seat when Councillor Malcolm Allen resigned to serve as Welland’s Member of Parliament.

In the 2010 election, Lane finished third behind Debbie Urbanowicz and Larry Clark. When Urbanowicz resigned in 2011, Lane finished second to Richard Rybiak in the by-election to fill her seat. In 2013, Clark resigned and moved away, and Lane was once again appointed to the seat.

In the 2014 election, Lane made it a four-peat, again finishing one spot out, this time behind Rybiak and Junkin. Once again he finds himself about to represent Ward 1 without having been elected to do so. Lane, who lives in Fenwick and is in his early 70s, is a retired factory manager.