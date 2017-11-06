Junkin resigns from Pelham Town Council

BY VOICE STAFF

Ward 1 Councillor Marvin Junkin has resigned from Pelham Town Council.

At the start of tonight’s scheduled Council meeting, Junkin rose from his seat and made a short statement.

“As Council continues down a path that I feel is increasingly unethical and dishonest, I have no choice but to resign my position effective immediately,” he said, before walking around the Council table to deliver what was evidently his letter of resignation to the Town Clerk.

Stunned silence fell on Council Chambers as Junkin exited the room.

The Voice carries an extensive interview with Junkin, in which he explains in detail why he decided to resign, in tomorrow’s edition.