Kinsmen set for 22nd annual Home Show

This weekend the Fonthill and District Kinsmen will be hosting their annual Home and Garden Show at the Pelham Arena. Over the last 22 years, the Home Show has provided people with an opportunity to give back to the community while supporting local businesses. One of the largest and most important fundraisers of the year for the Kinsmen, the show will feature 60 vendors. The funds raised from the $3 admission fee will be split between Pelham Cares and the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“We look at the Home Show as a win-win for everybody,” said the club’s director of public relations, Kevin Twomey.

“It’s a win for local vendors and it’s a win for people to come out and get ideas for their own home projects. For $3 you get a chance to speak with the pros, see old friends you may not have seen in awhile and meet new people from the community. It’s a very social event.”

Returning this year as the event’s main sponsor is local construction company Tucker Homes. There are also many new vendors exhibiting their products or services. Owner of Bloomin’ Crazy Garden Centre on Hwy 20 in Fonthill, Gary Rabb is one of the new vendors.

“We have really wanted to take part in the show the last few years, but this is always a very busy time of year for us,” said Rabb.

“It’s a great event and we are looking forward to being a part of it. It’s the Home and Garden show so it’s a really good fit for us, we did our best to make it work.”

Rabb said they will be selling 11-inch hanging baskets for $10, Mother’s Day gift certificates, and hosting a draw for a $50 gift certificate at Bloomin’ Crazy.

Twomey said that this year’s show will also feature a demonstration area for the first time. Throughout the day, vendors and speakers will use this space to share ideas and tips on how people can improve their home and garden.

“We decided to take a couple of booths out this year, to allow some space for the professionals to show people what they do,” he said.

“They will be giving demonstrations on all things related to home improvement — renovations, construction, gardening.”

The Fonthill and District Kinsmen have been working to serve the needs of the community since it was founded in 1951.

The club supports local charitable causes such a Pelham Cares, Pelham Minor Sports, Foster Parents Plan, the United Way, Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, local high school scholarships, the Welland Hospital and many others.

The Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club’s 22nd annual Home and Garden Show will take place on Friday from 5PM until 9PM; Saturday from 10AM until 5PM and Sunday from 11AM until 4PM.