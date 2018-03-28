Local wins East Coast Junior Mogul Championship

BY VOICE STAFF

Fonthill resident William Hamilton won the United States East Coast Junior Skiing Championship in moguls in Sunday River, Maine in mid-March, topping a field of 60 boys aged 11 to 18. Hamilton, who is 14 and in Grade 9 at E.L. Crossley Secondary School, is a member of the freestyle team at Holiday Valley Ski Area in Elicottville.

“My first run was my best,” said Hamilton last week. “That’s usually how it is—I do well on my first one, and then I go way too fast on the second.”

Mogul skiing, the discipline in which Canadians Jennifer Heil, Mikael Kingsbury, and Alexandre Bilodeau have all won Olympic medals, is a some 200-metre course with two ramps along the way. Competitors ski through the moguls as fast as they can, and then attempt tricks off the jumps.

Moguls are often formed naturally on ski hills, as skiers push the snow into mounds as they make sharp turns, though they may also be artificially created. The first mogul competition occurred in 1971, with it becoming a demonstration sport at the 1988 Winter Olympics and a medal event since 1992.

“The score is twenty percent speed, twenty percent air, and sixty percent moguls [the turning],” said Hamilton.

Judges look for technique when assessing the mogul portion of the run—Hamilton’s snow pants have stripes across the knees, and this makes it obvious whether or not his legs are close together when going down the hill.

Hamilton has always competed in the United States, saying that moguls is not as popular in Ontario as compared to Quebec, where most of Canada’s best mogul skiers originate. Hamilton said that downhill skiing—slaloms—never really appealed to him.

“I didn’t want to just go around gates,” he said. “And of all the freestyle events, I think that moguls makes you the best all-around skier.” Hamilton likes the jumps involved in mogul skiing too.

“I do three-sixties now, and it took me a good year to do a good one,” said Hamilton, referring to a full horizontal rotation in the air. “Next year I’m going to start learning backflips. I’m really looking forward to that.”

Hamilton’s mother, Laure, who grew up in France skiing in the Alps, said that she’s not looking forward to William doing backflips as much as he is, though she is comforted by the extensive training required to attempt the trick.

“You have to do one hundred back flips into a pool,” said Hamilton. “I’m going to Lake Placid this summer to start the training. You go down a little slide on special skis and then flip into water.”

Typically it takes at least two summers to get to a hundred flips in the pool.

Even then, to be able to attempt a flip in competition, skiers must successfully land a number of them when going at various speeds.

“It’s really hard to learn how to do. Most people will try to flip too early and then they’ll definitely hit their head on the jump,” he explained.

“You’re only allowed to do flips with a ski instructor present,” said Hamilton. “Otherwise they’ll take your pass away.”

Hamilton’s victory this year came in the “B” division, where flips are not permitted, and next year he’ll have to move up to “A.”

“Since I won in ‘B’ this year, I won’t really be welcome there next year. You have to move on,” he said.

Hamilton has been skiing since he was five, when his family would go together several times a year. In 2010 they bought a condominium nearby Holiday Valley, and now go every weekend during the season.

“I’ve started going on Friday nights too,” said Hamilton. “And then on Saturdays and Sundays I have training from 8:30 until 2:00.”

Hamilton said that because he doesn’t live close enough to a ski hill, he is at a disadvantage compared to those who can ski every day.

“I built a little jump on the hill by the neighbour’s driveway, but it’s not much,” he said.

“The condo is great,” said Laure, “but if he wanted to go to the Olympics…we’d have to move.”

Hamilton’s sister is a competitive gymnast. On the weekend that William was in Maine with his father, Laure was with her daughter at a gymnastics event.

“My sister will have her driver’s license soon,” said Hamilton, a prospect that Laure said she’s looking forward to.

“We like to ski, so we’ll stay with William—our daughter can drive herself home,” she said, smiling.

The banquet for the Holiday Valley team season was this past Saturday, marking the end of the training season, though Hamilton said that he intends to ski until April. After that, he’ll be waiting for the back-flip training this August, passing the summer by playing golf.