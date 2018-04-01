Lookout Ridge holds Rungeling memorial

Friends, pilots, admirers remember late legend

BY SAMUEL PICCOLO

The VOICE

A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 24, for Dorothy Rungeling, the aviator, author, and Order of Canada member who died at age 106 in February. The service, which was at Lookout Ridge Retirement Home, where Rungeling lived for the last years of her life, was attended by dozens of friends, fellow pilots, flying students, and admirers.

Rungeling’s friend Mary Beattie led the service. She reminded everyone at the beginning that the group was gathered not to mourn Rungeling but to honour her memory.

Marilyn Dickson of the Ninety-Nines, the organization of female pilots that Rungeling first joined in 1951, when there were just nine members, spoke at length about Rungeling’s accomplishments.

“She was so versatile,” said Dickson, pointing to Rungeling’s love of and adeptness with motorcycles, musical instruments, sailing, writing, and mechanics. She read from Rungeling’s book The Flying Housewife.

“’Opportunities always seemed to fall in my lap. Everything I did just happened,’” read Dickson.

Cal Eden was an air cadet student of Rungeling’s in 1953. He flew in from Daytona Beach for the memorial.

“I was on a flight from Atlanta to Buffalo and the pilot was a woman,” said Eden, who echoed other speakers in drawing attention to Rungeling’s trailblazing for her gender.

Another friend of Rungeling’s, Marilyn Scott, praised her attentiveness to others.

“She wasn’t just interested in herself. She was interested in everything and everybody,” said Scott.

“She made each of her days mean something.”

Also present were Peter Van Caulart and Cathy Boyko, the co-chairs of a committee organizing the final stop of the 2019 Air Race Classic, which will be the Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport. The airport was renamed after Rungeling in 2015.

“I think that it’s the only airport in Canada named after a woman,” said Marilyn Dickson.

Van Caulart said that the five-day, 2500 mile race is flown by some 100 women who fly in friendly competition to promote their abilities and draw attention to aviation careers and accomplishments by women.

“It’s fitting that the 2019 air race will be a tribute to Dorothy Rungeling’s legacy and is finishing at the only airport named for a Canadian aviatrix.”

“I would be missing something if I didn’t hit you up with a commercial pitch,” said Van Caulart. “There will be many opportunities to sponsor parts of the ARC.”

Councillor Richard Rybiak, Chair of the Airport Commission, spoke briefly, praising Fenwick resident Carolyn Botari for first suggesting that the airport be renamed for Rungeling.

Though Beattie began the hour by acknowledging that there wouldn’t be time to discuss all memories of Rungeling, she pointed out the cards that were left on each table, and asked that attendees wrote down their own stories.

At the end of the hour they did just that, writing and talking about a woman who lived for nearly 107 years, and who those present were happy to have known for just a fraction of that time.