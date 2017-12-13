Mathias fundraising continues

BY VOICE STAFF

A GoFundMe campaign to help Mathias Farms rebuild after a fire that destroyed a barn and equipment has surpassed $5000. Organized by friends of the farm, Victor and Miriam Ratzlaff, the effort began two days after the November 27 blaze, and has a goal of $50,000.

The farm lost five tractors, a combine, a sprayer, a tow motor, and other important tools.

Monetary donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/mathiasfarmsbarnfirerelieffund.

A list of hand tools needed to replace Tom Mathias’ lost ones can be found at http://www.mathiasfarmsniagara.com/toms-tools.