Meridian Credit Union buys community centre naming rights

$1 million dollar pledge sees new centre renamed “Meridian Community Centre”

BY VOICE STAFF

According to a Town of Pelham news release, Meridian Credit Union has agreed to donate $1 million dollars to the Town of Pelham’s community centre fundraising initiative, in return receiving naming rights to the facility. Town officials and Meridian representatives were on hand at the centre’s construction site on Thursday to make the announcement. In an unprecedented move, the Town neither invited the Voice to attend the event nor informed the paper that it would occur.

The news release does not specify whether full payment by Meridian has already been made, or whether the credit union will make a series of payments over a number of years. Also unspecified is whether the naming rights have been purchased in perpetuity, or for a set term, such as 10 or 20 years.

The release goes on to state that a street north of the centre will be named “Meridian Way” by order of Town Council.

Ten percent of the donation will be paid to Interkom Smart Marketing, the firm hired by Pelham to oversee its community centre fundraising efforts.

Town of Pelham Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald did not reply to a request for comment.

In this week’s edition, we ask readers whether they would consider donating to the community centre’s fundraising campaign.

Have your say here.