Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Chips salmonella recall

Miss Vickie’s Canada is recalling Miss Vickie’s brand Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Recalled products

Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 40 g, All “Guaranteed Fresh” dates up to and including JN 20. UPC: 0 60410 00176 9

Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 66 g, All “Guaranteed Fresh” dates up to and including JN 20. UPC: 0 60410 01714 2

Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 220 g, All “Guaranteed Fresh” dates up to and including JN 20. UPC: 0 60410 06638 6

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.