Missing 16-year-old: Public help requested

The Niagara Regional Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating 16 year old Austin Ingram, missing since Friday, January 13, 2017 at about 2:30 pm. Austin left Thorold Secondary School located at 50 Ormond Street North in Thorold and has not returned home since.

Austin is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, with a slender build, brown hair with a blonde streak, spacer piercings in both ears and piercings under his bottom lip. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey jogging pants, greyish white winter jacket, and he was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Constable Jeff Dam at (905) 688-4111 Extension 4359.