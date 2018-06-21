“More than just a pretty face”

Twenty-six year-old Michael Jacques and his father, Marcel, are seated at a table in the Fonthill Sobeys, where Michael has worked for the past ten years and calls his second home. He is easygoing, extroverted, eager to please, and quick to smile. At six foot four, with red hair, he comes across as a gentle giant.

Aside from his height, there seems to be nothing remarkable about this young man.

Sure, he has written and self-published a book, which is difficult, but not uncommon, and certainly not extraordinary—until we learn that he is autistic and has an intellectual disability.

Michael reads and writes at a Grade 1 level. His book, quite accurately, is called, Can’t Read, Can’t Write. Here’s My Book.

Years ago, Michael decided he wanted to begin documenting his stories so that he could remember them. Thanks to the use of speech-to-text technology, this was possible, and his journal kept growing until his sister, Kaila, discovered his hobby, and the idea to create a memoir was born.

Michael was also keen to write his book because those that were accessible to him were written at a primary level and were not very interesting. A book about his own life, with all its challenges and accomplishments, was something about which he could write, and he hoped it was something that other people, with or without disabilities, would find inspirational to read.

At its core, Here’s My Book is about inclusion. Michael is quick to point out that it’s not about “empty inclusion,” with an insincere, hi-how-are-you? but “authentic inclusion,” where others take the time to get to know you and care about you and make you feel like everyone else, not like you’re different.

As Michael says, “I hope you don’t see me as a person with a disability. I hope you see me as someone deserving of the same opportunities in life as anyone else. My book is meant to inspire anybody who has been told they can’t do something.”

This was his message at the book launch, which took place in Toronto last week, attracting some 75 guests. Local launches are forthcoming.

Beyond his book, Michael has become an ambassador of inclusion, and has been invited to speak at locations across the province—to high school students and teachers, parent groups, universities, and even to a third-year psychology class at Humber College.

Aside from inclusion, he speaks about topics such as learning, advocating, independence, and the power of perseverance.

To add to his accomplishments, Michael is the youngest and the only person with a disability to sit on the board of directors of both Welland/Pelham Community Living and Community Living Ontario, a seat for which he had to be elected, running against candidates such as doctors and lawyers.

He believes he brings a different perspective to the group and will stand for re-election later this year.

Michael’s parents have always been supportive of his goals and encouraged his independence. Marcel is a retired principal who understands school culture.

“Michael was excluded in elementary and secondary school. But he also had lots of good experiences…this not a negative thing. It’s a reality when your special…it builds character and provides strength. He draws upon his own strengths to make himself a better person.”

Michael’s sister has been the driving force for getting the book off the ground, taking care of the production process, hiring a professional editor, and providing most of the artwork. (The graphics throughout the book are used to remind Michael of where he left off when he was “writing” and to help him remember what each chapter is about.)

Another fan of Michael’s is Fonthill Sobeys owner Ron Kore. “Michael’s a productive member of our team. We don’t look at him as if he has a disability,” says Kore.

As he speaks about Michael, Kore pauses, eyes welling up. “The staff loves him. He’s never late and never calls in sick. I jokingly tell him I didn’t hire him for his pretty face—I hired him to work. His work ethic is a reflection of how his parents have raised him. We think we have issues sometimes, but when I look at Michael, he settles me down. He just wants to be a part of the family.”

Michael says that any profits from the book will be donated to Community Living and to the Special Olympics, which holds another special place in his heart.

“Special Olympics is a good opportunity to try different sports where everyone is on the same playing field…it’s not about competition but about appreciating the level you’re at, having fun, and being a part of a team,” he says.

Michael hopes that people will take a chance and read his book to see what it’s like to live with a disability.

“It’s not a sad book,” says Marcel as he looks at Michael with pride. “It’s filled with optimism and shows how people can overcome obstacles in their lives.”

For more information on Can’t Read, Can’t Write. Here’s My Book, along with how to purchase it, go to www.heresmybook.com or stop by Sobeys and look for the tall, friendly redhead wearing a green apron.