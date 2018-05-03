Motorcycling pioneer John Clare still saddles-up

His store on Highway 20 remains a mecca for enthusiasts

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Canada, and so it was appropriate for Niagara’s oldest and arguably best-known bike shop, Clare’s Cycle, to offer a free spring service workshop and “tech talk” for customers on April 21, in preparation for the impending riding season.

Clare’s is a family operation, says founder and patriarch John Clare. His son Randy and daughter Robin are owner/managers, while his niece, nephew, and two grandchildren are also involved with various aspects of the 64-year-old business. Clare still takes an active role, arriving at the rural Fenwick shop most mornings to greet staff and customers.

“I’m not just a dealer, I’m an enthusiast,” he proudly proclaims.

At 84 years of age, the ebullient Clare still gets out for the occasional ride with friends. His passion for motorcycles started in 1949 when he was barely 16. Clare received a 1930 Harley-Davidson motorcycle as payment for a plumbing repair, and quickly fell in love with the machine. Soon he had purchased a British BSA Gold Star bike for racing, which became his all-time favorite motorcycle. He opened his own shop in 1955 in Welland, and a few years later relocated to the current site in Fenwick. Clare initially stocked British bikes like Triumphs, BSAs, and Nortons, but by the early 1960s he was convinced that reliable Japanese motorcycles were the wave of the future. By 1965 he was the largest Yamaha dealer in Canada.

Over the years, Clare has participated in nearly every branch of motorcycle sport. In 2011 he was inducted into the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame. His retail business expanded in 2008 with a 30,000 square foot Harley Davidson sales and service operation in Niagara-on-the-Lake. He also has a “boutique” store in Port Dover, and participates in the Friday the 13th events, which see thousands of motorcyclists descend on the Lake Erie resort town.

Clare was instrumental in establishing a long-running course at Niagara College for motorcycle training and safety, providing machines, service, and expertise.

“I tell new customers that six weeks from now, you’ll think you know everything about motorcycles. And you’ll be wrong. Taking instruction from experts is the way to maximize safety, and the best way to enjoy the total motorcycling experience,” he says.

Clare’s stocks five brands of machine. At the Fenwick site, he sells Japanese manufacturers Suzuki, Honda, and Yamaha, along with Austrian-made KTM (which offers on- and off-road racing bikes). At the Niagara-on-the-Lake operation, the sole product is the venerable American-made Harley-Davison, which accounts for about 60% of his total sales.

Close to 25% of his motorcycles these days are bought by women, who also purchase copious accessories and clothing.

“And the ladies tend to attract the guy riders,” says Clare with a smile. The rider demographic is also getting older.

“My typical customer used to average about twenty two years old…now it’s closer to forty five.”

The spring service workshop was conducted by Clare’s marketing manager Lisa Tache, and master mechanic Cory Walton. Walton was hired by John Clare straight out of high school, and has been 22 years with the shop. He possesses Yoda-like encyclopedic knowledge of most motorcycles, their strengths, quirks, and what makes them tick.

Those in attendance were given tips on spring hazards, everything from potholes and gritty roads to inattentive automobile drivers who haven’t had to share the road with bikers for four months.

“Assume you’re invisible,” warns Walton.

Maintenance items included special attention to tires, fluid levels, brakes, lights, and drive train (be it chain, belt, or shaft drive). Routine inspections pre- and post-ride were encouraged.

Don’t underestimate the importance of a good helmet, stressed Walton. The manufacturers suggest replacing a helmet every five years, since the materials tend to degrade over time. The type of helmet should also be a consideration. Research revealed about 50% of helmet impacts happen at the visor level or below, space not protected by an open-face helmet. If you enjoy admiring your smile in the mirror, and flashing a set of pearly white teeth, a full-face version is the way to go. Full riding gear (sturdy jacket and pants, gloves, eye protection) is advocated even in summer’s heat, since “road rash” is a real and painful phenomenon when one is separated from machine.

Motorcycle safety, in a nutshell? Maintain your machine, drive defensively, be alert and visible to motorists around you. And while you’re at it, enjoy the ride.