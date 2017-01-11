New management, menu for revamped Fenwick eatery

Young and Ben Han in their Grill on Canboro. NATE SMELLE PHOTO

On Dec. 1, Young and Ben Han traded in their hectic city life to become the new owners of the Grill on Canboro in Fenwick. Having spent the last 15 years operating a busy restaurant in the heart of downtown Toronto, they know what it takes to keep their customers coming back for more. Formerly known as the Golden Grill, the location has been home to a restaurant for more than a decade. The new owners plan to carry on the business.

“People have always loved eating at this place,” Ben said.

“We want the Grill on Canboro to be known for having the best breakfast and lunch in town.”

The Hans’ latest restaurant venture has been a homecoming of sorts. The couple met in St. Catharines in 1987, a year after Young moved to Canada from South Korea. Ben also came to Canada from South Korea and had been living in Wainfleet since 1974. Attending high school at E.L. Crossley from the mid-to-late ‘70s, he was one of the first students at the school to ride the bus into Pelham from the neighbouring municipality.

“We really love it here,” said Young.

“Everyone here has been so kind and friendly to us since we moved back to the area.”

Friday evenings, the Grill on Canboro serves fish and chips and a special teriyaki dinner. As true foodies, Ben and Young believe the visual presentation of the food they serve is important.

“We take pride in making sure that our food looks as good as it tastes,” Ben said.

“We serve our customers the best quality food at affordable prices.”

The Hans said they plan to expand their menu once they obtain a liquor license. A new menu will also include more options for breakfast and lunch, as well as a full dinner menu. The Grill on Canboro is open seven days a week, Saturday through Thursday from 8AM until 3PM, and Friday from 8AM until 8PM.