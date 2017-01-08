Niagara Falls robbery suspect: Know him?

On January 7, 2017 at approximately 4:00 am, police say a lone male entered Niagara Falls convenience store located at 5613 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls and demanded money from the clerk.

Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service 2 District Uniform Patrol and members of the 2 District Detective office are actively investigating this incident.

The male suspect is described as white, 35-40 years of age, 5’8 to 5’11 tall with an average build, 160 lbs, pock marks on face, wearing blue jeans, black bomber-style winter jacket with fur trim on the hood and blue slip-on shoes.

In an effort to identify the male, investigators are releasing images of the suspect captured by in store surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the male in these photos is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service 2 District at 905-688-4111 extension 2200. Please reference incident number 17-1795.