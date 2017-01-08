Niagara Falls robbery suspect: Know him?

On January 7, 2017 at approximately 4:00 am, police say a lone male entered Niagara Falls convenience store located at 5613 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls and demanded money from the clerk.
Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service 2 District Uniform Patrol and members of the 2 District Detective office are actively investigating this incident.
The male suspect is described as white, 35-40 years of age, 5’8 to 5’11 tall with an average build, 160 lbs, pock marks on face, wearing blue jeans, black bomber-style winter jacket with fur trim on the hood and blue slip-on shoes.
In an effort to identify the male, investigators are releasing images of the suspect captured by in store surveillance cameras.