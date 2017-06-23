Niagara Police Chief Jeff McGuire to retire

Niagara Police Chief Jeff McGuire has informed the Regional Municipality of Niagara Police Services Board of his decision to retire, effective July 14, 2017, having served his original five year contract term and opting not to work a three-year extended term.





McGuire has had a 40-year career as a police officer, reaching the rank of Acting Deputy Chief of Police of the Toronto Police Service before being appointed as Niagara’s Police Chief on June 18, 2012, becoming the eighth Chief of Police in the history of the Niagara Regional Police Service.

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to have had the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Niagara Regional Police Service for the past five years,” says McGuire. “I could not have succeeded in my role without the support, loyalty and friendship of my executive team and I thank them for welcoming me into this organization and supporting me throughout my tenure. I am very proud of all of the women and men of the NRPS, both civilian and sworn, and their commitment to making every community across the Region a safer place for all. I know they will continue to set the benchmark for professionalism, dedication and excellence for the delivery of policing services for years to come. I wish all members of the Service and the Board great success as they move forward.”

According to a news release, the Niagara Police Services Board will convene shortly to consider interim responsibilities and the recruitment of a new Chief of Police.