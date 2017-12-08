Niagara Region seizes journalist’s laptop

BY VOICE STAFF

On Thursday evening, December 7, during a meeting of Niagara Regional Council, Council elected to go into closed session to discuss a matter related to an “identifiable individual and receive legal advice as permitted by the Municipal Act,” according to a Region news release issued early this afternoon.

During the closed session portion of the meeting, two electronic devices were located on the news media table. Both devices were “on” and one appeared to be recording. Making unauthorized recordings of closed sessions is not permitted.

“In order to protect the confidentiality and integrity of the closed session where an identifiable individual and legal advice was being discussed, the meeting was halted, the devices were photographed and the Niagara Regional Police Service was called,” says the release.

On-site security and staff took possession of the two electronic devices from the area with the intention of turning them over to the police for investigation.

After receiving assurances from the St. Catharines Standard’s legal counsel that their journalist, Bill Sawchuk, was not recording the closed session, the one device, his laptop computer, was returned.

“Niagara Region apologizes for this inconvenience caused to Mr. Sawchuk,” says the release.

Sawchuk has not responded to a request for comment.

“The Region takes this matter very seriously and will be reviewing its policy and protocols in order to prevent further incidents,” says the release. “As part of this review, the Region will be inviting local media to participate in this process.”

As of Friday morning, Niagara Region says that it has provided the second device to the Niagara Regional Police Service for investigation. The second device belonged to blogger Preston Haskell. Haskell has not responded to our request for comment.

On his blog, Haskell posted an account of returning from the washroom to find that Council had gone into closed session while he was away, and while his personal belongings, including the recorder, were left in Council chambers.

“It turned out that security had my hat, scarf, coat, camera and even the recorder pouch but no recorder,” writes Haskell. “Dangling the recorder pouch in my face security asked if the recorder for the pouch was mine. I answered in the affirmative. He said it was too bad because it was confiscated and I wouldn’t be getting it back.”

Voice reporter Samuel Piccolo, who had covered the meeting until it went into closed session, left the premises before the incident occurred. However, Piccolo recalls that those at the media table were told that they could leave their equipment in place while the in camera portion of the meeting was underway.

In a separate news release, the Niagara Regional Police Service confirmed responding to a call from Regional Headquarters.

“Our officers were called to Niagara Regional Headquarters on Thursday December 7, 2017 at 8:13 in regards to an unwanted male who was allegedly recording a confidential portion of council,” reads the release. “Due to call volume, we responded at 8:37.”

Police say that Haskell left the premises prior to police arrival. However, while the officers were on scene, Sawchuk was also asked to leave the premise by Regional staff.

“Our officers had no interaction with him, nor did they seize his laptop, notes or any other property.”

According to Haskell, Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn suggested that police be called in. Augustyn has not responded to a request for comment.